L&T Challenges ₹173.24 Crore GST Penalty Over Tax Discrepancies

The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.

image

Weekly Musings – NFO Pick (HDFC Nifty LargeMidCap 250 Index Fund)

Nifty LargeMidCap 250 Index Fund is the right opportunity to get a fine amalgam of a passive large cap and mid-cap portfolio

image

What Big 10 fund houses bought and sold in August 2024

August was again marked by robust NFO and SIP flows, but the stock action was largely triggered by equity IPOs

image

Key mutual fund trends observed in August 2024

Mutual fund AUM is now close to $800 Billion and that growth has been a mix of flows and capital uptick in August 2024

image

Reliance Industries to consider 1:1 bonus shares

The statement comes ahead of the 47th Annual General Meeting, which is set to be conducted on August 29.

image

Reliance Industries to inject ₹1,000 Crore in its CBM blocks

In February, RIL ran an online auction to sell the 0.90 million standard cubic meters of gas per day that it will produce from the Sohagpur block.

image

Reliance Industries contributed over ₹10 Lakh Crore to national exchequer

Interestingly, the cumulative investment of ₹10 Lakh Crore since FY18 is similar to the company's whole revenue for FY24.

image

Paytm considering selling movie tickets business to Zomato

Its marketing services sector, which includes movie and event tickets, credit card marketing, etc, generated revenues of 17.4 billion rupees.

image

Promoters increase their stake in Adani Enterprises

Following that, Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd purchased 48,25,000 equity shares, representing a 0.42% holding, between May 10 and 14, 2024.

image

Reliance, Rosneft sign agreement for oil trade in roubles

Meanwhile, state-owned Indian refiners have been turning to spot markets for Russian oil because they were unable to finalise term supplies for this year.

