The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.
Nifty LargeMidCap 250 Index Fund is the right opportunity to get a fine amalgam of a passive large cap and mid-cap portfolio
August was again marked by robust NFO and SIP flows, but the stock action was largely triggered by equity IPOs
Mutual fund AUM is now close to $800 Billion and that growth has been a mix of flows and capital uptick in August 2024
The statement comes ahead of the 47th Annual General Meeting, which is set to be conducted on August 29.
In February, RIL ran an online auction to sell the 0.90 million standard cubic meters of gas per day that it will produce from the Sohagpur block.
Interestingly, the cumulative investment of ₹10 Lakh Crore since FY18 is similar to the company's whole revenue for FY24.
Its marketing services sector, which includes movie and event tickets, credit card marketing, etc, generated revenues of 17.4 billion rupees.
Following that, Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd purchased 48,25,000 equity shares, representing a 0.42% holding, between May 10 and 14, 2024.
Meanwhile, state-owned Indian refiners have been turning to spot markets for Russian oil because they were unable to finalise term supplies for this year.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.