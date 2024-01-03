This would include the issuance of new shares worth ₹330 Crore.
A bench consisting of technical member Manoj Kumar Dubey and judicial member K. Biswal will hear the plea.
According to news reports, the results should be known in the coming hours.
Byju’s had earlier filed a petition to restrain these shareholders from holding the EGM, which the court allowed, subject to final hearing on March 13.
Byju’s had petitioned the Karnataka High Court to prevent shareholders from convening the EGM.
Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the company that owns Byju's, is accused of breaking India's foreign exchange rules
Deloitte's resignation comes at a time when key board members of the company have also resigned.
The completion of this acquisition depends on fulfilment of conditions precedent and in accordance with the terms agreed upon in the SPA.
