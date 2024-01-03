iifl-logo-icon 1
Education Sector

Jaro Education to float IPO worth ₹600 Crore

This would include the issuance of new shares worth ₹330 Crore.

image

Byju's Faces Fifth NCLT Plea as Investors Accuse Mismanagement and Oppression

A bench consisting of technical member Manoj Kumar Dubey and judicial member K. Biswal will hear the plea.

image

Byju's EGM: Investors seek board changes, including Raveendran family exit

According to news reports, the results should be known in the coming hours.

image

Byju’s Investors File Suit Against Management; Seek Board Overhaul

Byju’s had earlier filed a petition to restrain these shareholders from holding the EGM, which the court allowed, subject to final hearing on March 13.

image

Byju's Founder and Board Members Skip Ouster EGM Amid Legal Dispute

Byju’s had petitioned the Karnataka High Court to prevent shareholders from convening the EGM.

image

Byju Raveendran Subject to Extended Scrutiny in Ongoing FEMA Probe

Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the company that owns Byju's, is accused of breaking India's foreign exchange rules

image

Byju’s statutory auditors, Deloitte, quit

Deloitte's resignation comes at a time when key board members of the company have also resigned.

image

Veranda Solutions climbs ~5% on acquisition of T.I.M.E for Rs287 crore

The completion of this acquisition depends on fulfilment of conditions precedent and in accordance with the terms agreed upon in the SPA.

Nifty 50
