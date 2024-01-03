iifl-logo-icon 1
Food Processing Sector

image

Godrej Agrovet to pick up 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

Following the deal, GAVL will own a 100% share in GTFL, further integrating its operations, the firm stated in a stock exchange filing.

image

Patanjali Foods' shares plunge 4% after SC contempt order

Until more orders are received, Patanjali Ayurved is prohibited from promoting and advertising the products intended to treat illnesses and diseases.

image

Jubilant Foods Expects Popeyes to Hit ₹1,000 Crore Sales in 3-4 Years, Eyes Rapid QSR Expansion

Popeyes is set to achieve ₹1,000 Crore in sales within 3 to 4 years, reaching this milestone by FY28.

image

Devyani International Shares Dips as Nippon India MF Acquires Stake Post Yum Restaurant's ₹871 Crore Divestment

Devyani International reported an 87% decline in quarterly profit, attributing it to subdued consumer sentiment

image

Jubilant FoodWorks expects Popeye to be ₹1,000 Crore brand in coming 3-4 years

So far, Jubilant FoodWorks has expanded significantly in the south, with 32 locations.

image

Q2FY24 Review: Zomato: Before time delivery on food and profitability!

Recommendation: Buy; Target price: Rs 120

image

Coffee Day Enterprises Shares Plunge 15% Amid Default Application Filing

The application alleges a default of Rs 228.45 crore under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

image

Lighthouse Advisors India Sells 1.3% Stake in Bikaji Foods for INR 156 Crore

Lighthouse India Fund III's stake in Bikaji reduced to 1.4 % from 2.7 %

image

Zomato's Czech Subsidiary Initiates Liquidation

Zomato revealed on September 1 that its subsidiary in the Czech Republic, Lunchtime.Cz, had initiated the liquidation process

image

Bikaji Foods surges over 6% on acquisition of 49% stake in Bhujialalji

Bikaji Foods said that the transaction consists of 9,608 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 5.10 crore.

