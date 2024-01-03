Following the deal, GAVL will own a 100% share in GTFL, further integrating its operations, the firm stated in a stock exchange filing.
Until more orders are received, Patanjali Ayurved is prohibited from promoting and advertising the products intended to treat illnesses and diseases.
Popeyes is set to achieve ₹1,000 Crore in sales within 3 to 4 years, reaching this milestone by FY28.
Devyani International reported an 87% decline in quarterly profit, attributing it to subdued consumer sentiment
So far, Jubilant FoodWorks has expanded significantly in the south, with 32 locations.
Recommendation: Buy; Target price: Rs 120
The application alleges a default of Rs 228.45 crore under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Lighthouse India Fund III's stake in Bikaji reduced to 1.4 % from 2.7 %
Zomato revealed on September 1 that its subsidiary in the Czech Republic, Lunchtime.Cz, had initiated the liquidation process
Bikaji Foods said that the transaction consists of 9,608 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 5.10 crore.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.