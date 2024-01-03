As per DRHP, promoters Padam Kumar Agarwala, and Varun Agarwal will be offloading 72.13 lakh equity shares.
The project's scope includes Design, Supply, Erection, Testing, and Commissioning for the upgrade of an electric traction system.
The second contract, at ₹52.74 Crore, involves civil and architectural works for the bunker area, powerhouse superstructure, etc.
Reliance Capital's lenders have accepted a ₹9,650 Crore resolution plan under IBC guidelines from IIHL.
There are over ₹2000 Crore worth of outstanding orders that need to be fulfilled within the next six months
The funds raised will be utilized for expansion and upgradation at Jaigarh Port and Mangalore Container Terminal, as well as general corporate purposes
The contract involves the implementation of Signalling and Telecommunication systems between Maho Junction and Anuradhapura
Grasim Industries is taking necessary steps to comply with the order and expects no significant impact on profitability
Delta Corp received a tax notice of Rs 11,140 crore for the company and Rs 5,682 crore for three subsidiaries
The stock decline is accompanied by substantial trading volume, with two crore shares changing hands, surpassing the one-month daily traded average of 73 lakh shares
