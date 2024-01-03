iifl-logo-icon 1
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

As per DRHP, promoters Padam Kumar Agarwala, and Varun Agarwal will be offloading 72.13 lakh equity shares.

image

RVNL gets new project of Rs 167 crore

The project's scope includes Design, Supply, Erection, Testing, and Commissioning for the upgrade of an electric traction system.

image

Power Mech Projects secure orders worth ₹232 Crore from BHEL

The second contract, at ₹52.74 Crore, involves civil and architectural works for the bunker area, powerhouse superstructure, etc.

image

Hinduja Company approaches Japanese banks to fund Reliance Capital buyout

Reliance Capital's lenders have accepted a ₹9,650 Crore resolution plan under IBC guidelines from IIHL.

image

Strong Gains for Man Industries: ₹555 Crore Order Boost

There are over ₹2000 Crore worth of outstanding orders that need to be fulfilled within the next six months

image

JSW Infrastructure Raises Rs 1,260 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

The funds raised will be utilized for expansion and upgradation at Jaigarh Port and Mangalore Container Terminal, as well as general corporate purposes

image

Ircon International Gains Over 2% on Sri Lanka Railways Contract Deal

The contract involves the implementation of Signalling and Telecommunication systems between Maho Junction and Anuradhapura

image

Grasim Industries Navigates Challenges, Eyes Compliance and Growth

Grasim Industries is taking necessary steps to comply with the order and expects no significant impact on profitability

image

Delta Corp Plummets 15% to 52-Week Low After Rs 16,822 Crore Tax Notice

Delta Corp received a tax notice of Rs 11,140 crore for the company and Rs 5,682 crore for three subsidiaries

image

Reliance Industries Shares Slide, Drag Nifty Below 20,000 Points

The stock decline is accompanied by substantial trading volume, with two crore shares changing hands, surpassing the one-month daily traded average of 73 lakh shares

