Ather Energy IPO open from April 28-30, 2025

23 Apr 2025 , 02:36 PM

EV maker, Ather Energy is all set to open its initial public offer from April 28 to 30, 2025. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at ₹304-321 per share. Investors can apply for 46 shares in a lot and its multiples thereof.

The company will finalise allotment of shares on May 2 and listing of the shares on stock exchanges will take place on May 6.

The company has reserved 75% of its net offer for QIBs, 10% for retail investors and rest 15% for HNIs.

According to RHP, the company is aiming to raise ₹2,981 crore from the IPO. It comprises a fresh issue of ₹2626 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1,10,51,746 shares. Along with existing investors such as National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF) and Tiger Global Management’s Internet Fund III, company’s co-founders Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain are also offloading the shares.

Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, JM Financial Limited, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the lead managers of the IPO.

 

