Ather Energy IPO open from April 28-30, 2025

EV maker, Ather Energy is all set to open its initial public offer from April 28 to 30, 2025. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at ₹304-321 per share. Investors can apply for 46 shares in a lot and its multiples thereof.
The company will finalise allotment of shares on May 2 and listing of the shares on stock exchanges will take place on May 6.
The company has reserved 75% of its net offer for QIBs, 10% for retail investors and rest 15% for HNIs.
According to RHP, the company is aiming to raise ₹2,981 crore from the IPO. It comprises a fresh issue of ₹2626 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1,10,51,746 shares. Along with existing investors such as National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF) and Tiger Global Management’s Internet Fund III, company’s co-founders Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain are also offloading the shares.
Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, JM Financial Limited, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the lead managers of the IPO.
