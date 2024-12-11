Sai Life Sciences raises ₹912.78 crore from anchor investors

TGP Capital-backed Sai Life Sciences, a service firm for biotech and global pharma companies has raised ₹912.78 crore from the anchor investors on December 10. The ₹3,043 crore initial public offer of Sai Life Sciences is now open for subscription till December 13. Click here to subscribe the IPO.

In the exchanges filing, company said “Out of the total allocation of 1.66 crore equity shares to the anchor investors, 61.34 lakh equity shares were allocated to 14 domestic mutual funds, which applied through a total of 33 schemes.”

Some of the marquee investors took part in the anchor book. These includes, INQ Holdings, Smallcap World Fund, Fidelity, Blackrock, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, TIMF Holdings, Morgan Stanley, and Eastspring Investments.

HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India, Aditya Birla AMC, Axis Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra AMCUTI Mutual Fund, Whiteoak Capital, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Franklin, HSBC MF, Invesco, Max Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance were among the top domestic investors.

Sai Life Sciences is India’s one of the top integrated CRDMOs among its listed peers.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India and Morgan Stanley India are the investment bankers to the IPO.