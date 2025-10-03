iifl-logo

WeWork India Management Limited IPO

3 Oct 2025 , 03:39 PM

WeWork India Management Limited is a Bengaluru‑based company that operates a premium flexible‑workspace platform across India.  It leases Grade‑A office buildings, undertakes fit‑outs and delivers fully managed, technology‑enabled workspaces—including private offices, coworking desks, serviced floors and on‑demand solutions to large enterprises, SMEs, start‑ups and individual members.  The IPO is being undertaken to provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

Offer details of the IPO

  • Total Offer Size –INR 3,000 crore. The issue comprises entirely of an offer for sale of upto 46,296,296 equity shares.
  • The shares being sold by existing shareholders are held by:
  • Embassy Buildcon LLP (Promoter) – 35,402,790 shares
  • 1 Ariel Way Tenant Limited (Investor) – 10,893,506 shares

 

Price Band: INR 615 to INR 648 per Equity Share

 

Book‑Running Lead Managers

  • JM Financial Limited
  • 360 ONE WAM Limited
  • ICICI Securities Limited
  • Jefferies India Private Limited
  • Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited

Flexible Workspace Industry – Overview

The Indian flexible‑workspace market has evolved from a niche “co‑working” concept into a mature, premium‑segment industry that now serves enterprises of all sizes, start‑ups, freelancers, and even government organisations. The model is built around leasing Grade‑A office assets from landlords, fitting them out to a tech‑enabled, “plug‑and‑play” standard, and then monetising the space through a mix of membership, managed‑office, and digital‑service revenues.

Table: Key segments

Key Segment  What it Entails
Premium Flexible Workspaces  Fully‑furnished private offices, dedicated desks and open‑plan coworking areas in Grade‑A buildings.
Managed Office Solutions  Longer‑term, customised office suites that are operated by the provider on behalf of the landlord (operator‑model).
OnDemand / PayPerUse Services  Short‑term desk or meeting‑room bookings (e.g., WeWork On Demand, All Access).
Virtual Office & Digital Platforms  Virtual address, mail‑handling, community apps, workplace‑management software (WeWork Workplace, Zoapi).
Ancillary & ValueAdded Services  Events, hospitality, IT support, cleaning, security, parking, and other “sticky” services that increase member lifetime value.

Source: RHP

 

The market is driven by the shift to hybrid work, the need for rapid scalability, and the premium price that landlords can command for Grade‑A assets.  According to the CBRE and AGR benchmarking studies, the sector has been the fastest‑growing commercial real estate segment in India for the last three fiscal years, with WeWork India holding the largest revenue share.

Table: Growth‑Rate Snapshot

Segment Past Growth Rate

(CAGR 20192023)

 Future Growth Rate

(CAGR 20242028)

 Comment
Premium Flexible Workspaces ≈ 18 % – driven by the rapid expansion of branded centres and strong demand from large enterprises. ≈ 13 % – growth will moderate as the market saturates in Tier‑1 cities, but new Tier‑2 clusters (e.g., Salt Lake, Newtown) will sustain expansion. The premium segment remains the revenue engine; pricing power is supported by Grade‑A locations and brand strength.
Managed Office (Operator Model) ≈ 15 % – landlords increasingly outsource operations to specialist providers. ≈ 12 % – continued shift toward “asset‑light” models, especially in REIT‑backed parks. Operator‑model contracts generate recurring fee income and improve EBITDA margins.
OnDemand / PayPerUse ≈ 22 % – accelerated by pandemic‑induced need for short‑term space. ≈ 14 % – demand will stabilise but remain above pre‑COVID levels as hybrid work persists. High‑margin, usage‑driven revenue that adds “stickiness” to the member base.
Virtual Office & Digital Platforms ≈ 30 % – strong adoption of remote‑work tools and SaaS‑style licences. ≈ 18 % – growth will be driven by integration with enterprise HR/IT stacks and cross‑border access. Digital products diversify the revenue mix and improve contribution margin.
Ancillary & ValueAdded Services ≈ 12 % – modest but steady growth as members seek bundled solutions. ≈ 10 % – incremental upside from community‑driven events and specialised services (e.g., HR, branding). Ancillary services boost member “lifetime value” and help differentiate providers.

Source: RHP

WeWork India Management Limited – Company Overview

WeWork India Management Limited was incorporated on 13 May 2016 as Halosaur Bengaluru Private Limited. WeWork India Management Limited is majorly held by Embassy Buildcon LLP (72.40 %) and 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd (22.28 %), operates under an exclusive WeWork licence, and is supported by Embassy Group. It owns WW Tech Solutions India, holds 57 % in Zoapi, has JV/associate stakes in Ugflex and MyHQ.

Competitive Positioning

WeWork India is the largest flexible‑workspace operator in India (FY 2022‑FY 2025), with 68 centres across 8 Tier‑1 cities, 114 k+ desks, and 94 % Grade‑A space (~7.07 Mn sq ft). FY 2025 financials include a revenue-to-rent multiple of 2.7×, adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.6 %, and revenue of ≈ INR20.2 bn. Offerings cover private offices, serviced floors, managed offices, digital products (All Access, On‑Demand, Virtual Office, Workplace platform), and ancillary services such as space customisation, parking, tech support, events, and hospitality.

 

Strengths

  • Brand Power: Exclusive use of the globally recognised “WeWork” brand.
  • Backed by Embassy Group: Access to a high-quality real-estate pipeline and capital.
  • Technology Stack: Proprietary “WeWork Workplace” software for booking, rostering, and community engagement.
  • Diversified Revenue Streams: Membership fees, digital services, ancillary value-added services, and operator-model fees from landlord-managed centres.
  • Employee Incentives: 5 % ESOP pool aligns staff interests with shareholders.

 

Weaknesses

  • BrandLicense Dependency: Termination or non‑renewal of the OMA would strip the right to use the WeWork brand.
  • High Lease Liabilities: Large operating‑lease commitments; cash‑flow sensitive to rent escalations or landlord disputes.
  • Profitability Pressure: Restated financials still show net losses; heavy reliance on revenue growth to offset cash burn.
  • Competitive Landscape: Over 500 operators in India; rivals such as Smartworks, Awfis, and IndiQube are expanding aggressively.
  • Reputation Spillover: Global WeWork’s past bankruptcy filing and brand perception could affect member acquisition.
  • Regulatory & Macro Exposure: Changes in real‑estate tax, GST, or macro‑economic slowdown could impact demand for flexible space.

Financial Profile

Robust Revenue Growth: WeWork India’s Revenue from Operations rose from INR13,145 mn in FY 2023 to INR16,651 mn in FY 2024 (+26.7% YoY) and INR19,492 mn in FY 2025 (+17.1% YoY), with adjusted EBITDA margins improving from 14.6% to 21.6%. The company moved from a restated loss of INR1,468 mn in FY 2023 to a restated profit of INR1,282 mn in FY 2025, driven by centre expansion, a premium Grade‑A portfolio, digital products, operator-model contracts, and the Zoapi acquisition.

Improved Profitability: Adjusted EBITDA increased from INR1,912.90 mn in FY 2023 to INR4,212.55 mn in FY 2025 (+120%), driven by premium pricing, capital efficiency, and scale. WeWork India moved from a restated loss of INR1,468.10 mn in FY 2023 to a restated profit of INR1,281.85 mn in FY 2025.

Table: Peers Comparison

Name of the Company  Revenue from Operations (INR mn)  EPS (Diluted) PE  Return on Net Worth (%)
WeWork India Management Limited  19,492.11  9.87 65.7*  63.80
Awfis Space Solutions Limited  12,075.35  9.67 59.38  14.78
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited  13,740.56  (6.18) NA  58.76
IndiQube Spaces Limited  10,592.86  (7.65) NA  NA

Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band

 

Table: KPI Comparison

Company  Particulars (Units)  FY23  FY24  FY25 CAGR
WeWork India Management Limited  Total income (₹ mn)  14,227.74  17,371.64  20,240.01  –
 Total income growth (%)  NA  22.10%  16.51%  –
 Revenue from operations (₹ mn)  13,145.18  16,651.36  19,492.11  22%
 Revenue growth (%)  NA  26.67%  17.06%   –
 EBITDA (₹ mn)  7,956.10  10,437.91  12,359.51  25%
 EBITDA margin (%)  60.52%  62.69%  63.41%   –
 Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn)  1,912.90  3,397.47  4,212.55   –
 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)  14.55%  20.40%  21.61%   –
 Profit/(loss) for the year (₹ mn)  (1,468.10)  (1,357.73)  1,281.85  NA
 Profit/(loss) % of total income  (10.32%)  (7.82%)  6.33%   –
 Total Equity / Net Worth (₹ mn) (2,923.69)  4,376.45  2,004.59   –
 Total Assets (₹ mn)  44,140.17  44,827.61  53,916.72   –
 Net Debt (₹ mn)  3,391.03  3,928.17  2,153.33   –
 Adjusted Capital Employed (₹ mn)  6,309.28  6,286.20  11,226.44   –
 Return on Adjusted Capital Employed (%)  30.32%  54.05%  37.52%   –
 Cities (Number)  6  7  8   –
 Total Centres (Number)  43  56  68  –
 Total Leasable Area (Msf)  5.54  6.71  7.83  –
 Total Desks (Number)  78,894  98,310  117,495  –
 Operational Centres (Number)  43  53  65  –
 Leasable Msf for Operational Centres  5.54  6.33  7.40  –
 Desks’ capacity in operational centres (Number)  74,240  89,154  109,572  –
 Occupied desks in operational centres (Number)  62,200  73,139  84,139  –
 Occupancy rate in operational centres (%)  83.78%  82.04%  76.79%  –
 Occupancy rate in mature centres (%)  88.18%  85.55%  80.69%  –
 Number of clients (Number)  2,315  2,273  2,198  –
 Renewal rate (%)  79.24%  75.97%  74.66%  –
 Net ARPM (₹)  17,096  19,015  19,842  –
 Revenue to Rent Multiple (Number)  2.36  2.63  2.68  –
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  Total income (₹ mn)  5,657.87  8,748.03  12,607.46  –
 Total income growth (%) NA  54.62%  44.12%  –
 Revenue from operations (₹ mn)  5,452.82  8,488.19  12,075.35  49%
 Revenue growth (%)  NA  55.67%  42.26%  –
 EBITDA (₹ mn)  1,760.63  2,454.00  4,024.00  51%
 EBITDA margin (%)  31.12%  28.91%  3.32%  –
 Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Profit/(loss) for the year (₹ mn)  (466.37)  (175.67)  678.70  -62%
 Profit/(loss) % of total income  (8.24%)  (2.01%)  5.38%  –
 Total Equity (₹ mn)  1,693.64  2,514.31  4,592.19  –
 Total Assets (₹ mn)  9,306.05  13,980.79  25,069.84  –
 Net Debt (₹ mn)  (71.77)  272.95  (583.12)  –
 Adjusted Capital Employed (₹ mn)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Return on Adjusted Capital Employed (%)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Cities (Number)  16  17  18  –
 Total Centres (Number)  NA 181  230  –
 Total Leasable Area (Msf)  NA  5.60  7.40  –
 Total Desks (Number)  NA 1,10,540  1,52,572  –
 Operational Centres (Number)  119  160  208  –
 Leasable Msf for Operational Centres  3.50  4.80  6.90  –
 Desks’ capacity in operational centres (Number)  68,203  95,030  1,34,121  –
 Occupied desks in operational centres (Number) 51,140  NA  NA  –
 Occupancy rate in operational centres (%)  74.98% 71.00%  73.00%  –
 Occupancy rate in mature centres (%)  83.30%  84.00%  84.00%  –
 Number of clients (Number)  1,967  2,459  3,000+  –
 Renewal rate (%)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Net ARPM (₹)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Revenue to Rent Multiple (Number)  1.94  2.33  2.61  –
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  Total income (₹ mn)  7,440.70  11,131.10  14,096.69  –
 Total income growth (%)  NA  49.60%  26.64%  –
 Revenue from operations (₹ mn)  7,113.92  10,393.64  13,740.56  35%
 Revenue growth (%)  NA  46.10%  32.20%  –
 EBITDA (₹ mn)  4,239.98  6,596.70  8,572.64  37%
 EBITDA margin (%)  59.60%  63.47%  62.39%  –
 Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn)  363.60  1,060.37  1,722.30  –
 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)  5.11%  10.20%  12.53%  –
 Profit/(loss) for the year (₹ mn)  (1,010.46)  (499.57)  (631.79)  –
 Profit/(loss) % of total income  (13.58%)  (4.49%)  (4.48%)  –
 Total Equity (₹ mn)  314.66  500.07  1,078.81  –
 Total Assets (₹ mn)  44,735.03  41,470.84  46,508.54  –
 Net Debt (₹ mn)  2,740.47  3,270.59  2,992.51  –
 Adjusted Capital Employed (₹ mn)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Return on Adjusted Capital Employed (%)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Cities (Number)  12  13  15  –
 Total Centres (Number)  39  41  50  –
 Total Leasable Area (Msf)  6.16  8.00  8.99  –
 Total Desks (Number)  1,37,564  1,82,228  2,03,118  –
 Operational Centres (Number)  39  39  46  –
 Leasable Msf for Operational Centres  NA  7.21  8.09  –
 Desks’ capacity in operational centres (Number)  137,564  163,022  183,613  –
 Occupied desks in operational centres (Number)  105,568  130,047  152,619  –
 Occupancy rate in operational centres (%)  76.74%  79.77%  83.12%  –
 Occupancy rate in mature centres (%)  87.18%  86.77%  88.67%  –
 Number of clients (Number)  521  603  738  –
 Renewal rate (%)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Net ARPM (₹)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Revenue to Rent Multiple (Number)  NA  NA  NA  –
IndiQube Spaces Ltd

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  Total income (₹ mn)  6,012.75  8,676.60  11,029.31  –
 Total income growth (%)  NA  44.30%  27.12%  –
 Revenue from operations (₹ mn)  5,797.38  8,305.73  10,592.86  36%
 Revenue growth (%) NA  43.27%  27.54%  –
 EBITDA (₹ mn)  2,366.90  2,263.36  6,165.42  75%
 EBITDA margin (%)  40.83%  27.25%  58.20%  –
 Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Profit/(loss) for the year (₹ mn)  (1,981.09)  (3,415.08)  (1,396.17)  –
 Profit/(loss) % of total income  (32.95%)  (39.36%)  (12.66%)  –
 Total Equity (₹ mn)  (3,081.01)  1,306.33  31.11  –
 Total Assets (₹ mn)  29,693.17  36,679.13  46,851.23  –
 Net Debt (₹ mn)  6,127.00  1,635.67  3,379.27  –
 Adjusted Capital Employed (₹ mn)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Return on Adjusted Capital Employed (%)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Cities (Number)  10  12  14  –
 Total Centres (Number)  70  85  105  –
 Total Leasable Area (Msf)  4.39  5.52  6.92  –
 Total Desks (Number)  97,537  1,22,766  1,53,830  –
 Operational Centres (Number)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Leasable Msf for Operational Centres  4.25  5.33  6.26  –
 Desks’ capacity in operational centres (Number)  94,410  1,18,530  1,39,183  –
 Occupied desks in operational centres (Number)  79,002  95,076  1,18,467  –
 Occupancy rate in operational centres (%)  83.68%  80.21%  85.12%  –
 Occupancy rate in mature centres (%)  93.50%  90.06%  86.50%  –
 Number of clients (Number)  594  702  769  –
 Renewal rate (%)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Net ARPM (₹)  NA  NA  NA  –
 Revenue to Rent Multiple (Number)  1.94  2.33  2.42  –

Source: RHP

