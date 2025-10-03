WeWork India Management Limited IPO

WeWork India Management Limited is a Bengaluru‑based company that operates a premium flexible‑workspace platform across India. It leases Grade‑A office buildings, undertakes fit‑outs and delivers fully managed, technology‑enabled workspaces—including private offices, coworking desks, serviced floors and on‑demand solutions to large enterprises, SMEs, start‑ups and individual members. The IPO is being undertaken to provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

Offer details of the IPO

Total Offer Size – INR 3,000 crore. The issue comprises entirely of an offer for sale of upto 46,296,296 equity shares.

INR 3,000 crore. The issue comprises entirely of an offer for sale of upto 46,296,296 equity shares. The shares being sold by existing shareholders are held by:

Embassy Buildcon LLP (Promoter) – 35,402,790 shares

1 Ariel Way Tenant Limited (Investor) – 10,893,506 shares

Price Band: INR 615 to INR 648 per Equity Share

Book‑Running Lead Managers

JM Financial Limited

360 ONE WAM Limited

ICICI Securities Limited

Jefferies India Private Limited

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited

Flexible Workspace Industry – Overview

The Indian flexible‑workspace market has evolved from a niche “co‑working” concept into a mature, premium‑segment industry that now serves enterprises of all sizes, start‑ups, freelancers, and even government organisations. The model is built around leasing Grade‑A office assets from landlords, fitting them out to a tech‑enabled, “plug‑and‑play” standard, and then monetising the space through a mix of membership, managed‑office, and digital‑service revenues.

Table: Key segments

Key Segment What it Entails Premium Flexible Workspaces Fully‑furnished private offices, dedicated desks and open‑plan coworking areas in Grade‑A buildings. Managed Office Solutions Longer‑term, customised office suites that are operated by the provider on behalf of the landlord (operator‑model). On‑Demand / Pay‑Per‑Use Services Short‑term desk or meeting‑room bookings (e.g., WeWork On Demand, All Access). Virtual Office & Digital Platforms Virtual address, mail‑handling, community apps, workplace‑management software (WeWork Workplace, Zoapi). Ancillary & Value‑Added Services Events, hospitality, IT support, cleaning, security, parking, and other “sticky” services that increase member lifetime value.

Source: RHP

The market is driven by the shift to hybrid work, the need for rapid scalability, and the premium price that landlords can command for Grade‑A assets. According to the CBRE and AGR benchmarking studies, the sector has been the fastest‑growing commercial real estate segment in India for the last three fiscal years, with WeWork India holding the largest revenue share.

Table: Growth‑Rate Snapshot

Segment Past Growth Rate (CAGR 2019‑2023) Future Growth Rate (CAGR 2024‑2028) Comment Premium Flexible Workspaces ≈ 18 % – driven by the rapid expansion of branded centres and strong demand from large enterprises. ≈ 13 % – growth will moderate as the market saturates in Tier‑1 cities, but new Tier‑2 clusters (e.g., Salt Lake, Newtown) will sustain expansion. The premium segment remains the revenue engine; pricing power is supported by Grade‑A locations and brand strength. Managed Office (Operator Model) ≈ 15 % – landlords increasingly outsource operations to specialist providers. ≈ 12 % – continued shift toward “asset‑light” models, especially in REIT‑backed parks. Operator‑model contracts generate recurring fee income and improve EBITDA margins. On‑Demand / Pay‑Per‑Use ≈ 22 % – accelerated by pandemic‑induced need for short‑term space. ≈ 14 % – demand will stabilise but remain above pre‑COVID levels as hybrid work persists. High‑margin, usage‑driven revenue that adds “stickiness” to the member base. Virtual Office & Digital Platforms ≈ 30 % – strong adoption of remote‑work tools and SaaS‑style licences. ≈ 18 % – growth will be driven by integration with enterprise HR/IT stacks and cross‑border access. Digital products diversify the revenue mix and improve contribution margin. Ancillary & Value‑Added Services ≈ 12 % – modest but steady growth as members seek bundled solutions. ≈ 10 % – incremental upside from community‑driven events and specialised services (e.g., HR, branding). Ancillary services boost member “lifetime value” and help differentiate providers.

Source: RHP

WeWork India Management Limited – Company Overview

WeWork India Management Limited was incorporated on 13 May 2016 as Halosaur Bengaluru Private Limited. WeWork India Management Limited is majorly held by Embassy Buildcon LLP (72.40 %) and 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd (22.28 %), operates under an exclusive WeWork licence, and is supported by Embassy Group. It owns WW Tech Solutions India, holds 57 % in Zoapi, has JV/associate stakes in Ugflex and MyHQ.

Competitive Positioning

WeWork India is the largest flexible‑workspace operator in India (FY 2022‑FY 2025), with 68 centres across 8 Tier‑1 cities, 114 k+ desks, and 94 % Grade‑A space (~7.07 Mn sq ft). FY 2025 financials include a revenue-to-rent multiple of 2.7×, adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.6 %, and revenue of ≈ INR20.2 bn. Offerings cover private offices, serviced floors, managed offices, digital products (All Access, On‑Demand, Virtual Office, Workplace platform), and ancillary services such as space customisation, parking, tech support, events, and hospitality.

Strengths

Brand Power: Exclusive use of the globally recognised “WeWork” brand.

Exclusive use of the globally recognised “WeWork” brand. Backed by Embassy Group: Access to a high-quality real-estate pipeline and capital.

Access to a high-quality real-estate pipeline and capital. Technology Stack: Proprietary “WeWork Workplace” software for booking, rostering, and community engagement.

Proprietary “WeWork Workplace” software for booking, rostering, and community engagement. Diversified Revenue Streams: Membership fees, digital services, ancillary value-added services, and operator-model fees from landlord-managed centres.

Membership fees, digital services, ancillary value-added services, and operator-model fees from landlord-managed centres. Employee Incentives: 5 % ESOP pool aligns staff interests with shareholders.

Weaknesses

Brand ‑ License Dependency: Termination or non‑renewal of the OMA would strip the right to use the WeWork brand.

Termination or non‑renewal of the OMA would strip the right to use the WeWork brand. High Lease Liabilities: Large operating‑lease commitments; cash‑flow sensitive to rent escalations or landlord disputes.

Large operating‑lease commitments; cash‑flow sensitive to rent escalations or landlord disputes. Profitability Pressure: Restated financials still show net losses; heavy reliance on revenue growth to offset cash burn.

Restated financials still show net losses; heavy reliance on revenue growth to offset cash burn. Competitive Landscape: Over 500 operators in India; rivals such as Smartworks, Awfis, and IndiQube are expanding aggressively.

Over 500 operators in India; rivals such as Smartworks, Awfis, and IndiQube are expanding aggressively. Reputation Spill ‑ over: Global WeWork’s past bankruptcy filing and brand perception could affect member acquisition.

Global WeWork’s past bankruptcy filing and brand perception could affect member acquisition. Regulatory & Macro Exposure: Changes in real‑estate tax, GST, or macro‑economic slowdown could impact demand for flexible space.

Financial Profile

Robust Revenue Growth: WeWork India’s Revenue from Operations rose from INR13,145 mn in FY 2023 to INR16,651 mn in FY 2024 (+26.7% YoY) and INR19,492 mn in FY 2025 (+17.1% YoY), with adjusted EBITDA margins improving from 14.6% to 21.6%. The company moved from a restated loss of INR1,468 mn in FY 2023 to a restated profit of INR1,282 mn in FY 2025, driven by centre expansion, a premium Grade‑A portfolio, digital products, operator-model contracts, and the Zoapi acquisition.

Improved Profitability: Adjusted EBITDA increased from INR1,912.90 mn in FY 2023 to INR4,212.55 mn in FY 2025 (+120%), driven by premium pricing, capital efficiency, and scale. WeWork India moved from a restated loss of INR1,468.10 mn in FY 2023 to a restated profit of INR1,281.85 mn in FY 2025.

Table: Peers Comparison

Name of the Company Revenue from Operations (INR mn) EPS (Diluted) PE Return on Net Worth (%) WeWork India Management Limited 19,492.11 9.87 65.7* 63.80 Awfis Space Solutions Limited 12,075.35 9.67 59.38 14.78 Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited 13,740.56 (6.18) NA 58.76 IndiQube Spaces Limited 10,592.86 (7.65) NA NA

Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band

Table: KPI Comparison

Company Particulars (Units) FY23 FY24 FY25 CAGR WeWork India Management Limited Total income (₹ mn) 14,227.74 17,371.64 20,240.01 – Total income growth (%) NA 22.10% 16.51% – Revenue from operations (₹ mn) 13,145.18 16,651.36 19,492.11 22% Revenue growth (%) NA 26.67% 17.06% – EBITDA (₹ mn) 7,956.10 10,437.91 12,359.51 25% EBITDA margin (%) 60.52% 62.69% 63.41% – Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn) 1,912.90 3,397.47 4,212.55 – Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 14.55% 20.40% 21.61% – Profit/(loss) for the year (₹ mn) (1,468.10) (1,357.73) 1,281.85 NA Profit/(loss) % of total income (10.32%) (7.82%) 6.33% – Total Equity / Net Worth (₹ mn) (2,923.69) 4,376.45 2,004.59 – Total Assets (₹ mn) 44,140.17 44,827.61 53,916.72 – Net Debt (₹ mn) 3,391.03 3,928.17 2,153.33 – Adjusted Capital Employed (₹ mn) 6,309.28 6,286.20 11,226.44 – Return on Adjusted Capital Employed (%) 30.32% 54.05% 37.52% – Cities (Number) 6 7 8 – Total Centres (Number) 43 56 68 – Total Leasable Area (Msf) 5.54 6.71 7.83 – Total Desks (Number) 78,894 98,310 117,495 – Operational Centres (Number) 43 53 65 – Leasable Msf for Operational Centres 5.54 6.33 7.40 – Desks’ capacity in operational centres (Number) 74,240 89,154 109,572 – Occupied desks in operational centres (Number) 62,200 73,139 84,139 – Occupancy rate in operational centres (%) 83.78% 82.04% 76.79% – Occupancy rate in mature centres (%) 88.18% 85.55% 80.69% – Number of clients (Number) 2,315 2,273 2,198 – Renewal rate (%) 79.24% 75.97% 74.66% – Net ARPM (₹) 17,096 19,015 19,842 – Revenue to Rent Multiple (Number) 2.36 2.63 2.68 – Awfis Space Solutions Ltd Total income (₹ mn) 5,657.87 8,748.03 12,607.46 – Total income growth (%) NA 54.62% 44.12% – Revenue from operations (₹ mn) 5,452.82 8,488.19 12,075.35 49% Revenue growth (%) NA 55.67% 42.26% – EBITDA (₹ mn) 1,760.63 2,454.00 4,024.00 51% EBITDA margin (%) 31.12% 28.91% 3.32% – Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn) NA NA NA – Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) NA NA NA – Profit/(loss) for the year (₹ mn) (466.37) (175.67) 678.70 -62% Profit/(loss) % of total income (8.24%) (2.01%) 5.38% – Total Equity (₹ mn) 1,693.64 2,514.31 4,592.19 – Total Assets (₹ mn) 9,306.05 13,980.79 25,069.84 – Net Debt (₹ mn) (71.77) 272.95 (583.12) – Adjusted Capital Employed (₹ mn) NA NA NA – Return on Adjusted Capital Employed (%) NA NA NA – Cities (Number) 16 17 18 – Total Centres (Number) NA 181 230 – Total Leasable Area (Msf) NA 5.60 7.40 – Total Desks (Number) NA 1,10,540 1,52,572 – Operational Centres (Number) 119 160 208 – Leasable Msf for Operational Centres 3.50 4.80 6.90 – Desks’ capacity in operational centres (Number) 68,203 95,030 1,34,121 – Occupied desks in operational centres (Number) 51,140 NA NA – Occupancy rate in operational centres (%) 74.98% 71.00% 73.00% – Occupancy rate in mature centres (%) 83.30% 84.00% 84.00% – Number of clients (Number) 1,967 2,459 3,000+ – Renewal rate (%) NA NA NA – Net ARPM (₹) NA NA NA – Revenue to Rent Multiple (Number) 1.94 2.33 2.61 – Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd Total income (₹ mn) 7,440.70 11,131.10 14,096.69 – Total income growth (%) NA 49.60% 26.64% – Revenue from operations (₹ mn) 7,113.92 10,393.64 13,740.56 35% Revenue growth (%) NA 46.10% 32.20% – EBITDA (₹ mn) 4,239.98 6,596.70 8,572.64 37% EBITDA margin (%) 59.60% 63.47% 62.39% – Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn) 363.60 1,060.37 1,722.30 – Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 5.11% 10.20% 12.53% – Profit/(loss) for the year (₹ mn) (1,010.46) (499.57) (631.79) – Profit/(loss) % of total income (13.58%) (4.49%) (4.48%) – Total Equity (₹ mn) 314.66 500.07 1,078.81 – Total Assets (₹ mn) 44,735.03 41,470.84 46,508.54 – Net Debt (₹ mn) 2,740.47 3,270.59 2,992.51 – Adjusted Capital Employed (₹ mn) NA NA NA – Return on Adjusted Capital Employed (%) NA NA NA – Cities (Number) 12 13 15 – Total Centres (Number) 39 41 50 – Total Leasable Area (Msf) 6.16 8.00 8.99 – Total Desks (Number) 1,37,564 1,82,228 2,03,118 – Operational Centres (Number) 39 39 46 – Leasable Msf for Operational Centres NA 7.21 8.09 – Desks’ capacity in operational centres (Number) 137,564 163,022 183,613 – Occupied desks in operational centres (Number) 105,568 130,047 152,619 – Occupancy rate in operational centres (%) 76.74% 79.77% 83.12% – Occupancy rate in mature centres (%) 87.18% 86.77% 88.67% – Number of clients (Number) 521 603 738 – Renewal rate (%) NA NA NA – Net ARPM (₹) NA NA NA – Revenue to Rent Multiple (Number) NA NA NA – IndiQube Spaces Ltd Total income (₹ mn) 6,012.75 8,676.60 11,029.31 – Total income growth (%) NA 44.30% 27.12% – Revenue from operations (₹ mn) 5,797.38 8,305.73 10,592.86 36% Revenue growth (%) NA 43.27% 27.54% – EBITDA (₹ mn) 2,366.90 2,263.36 6,165.42 75% EBITDA margin (%) 40.83% 27.25% 58.20% – Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn) NA NA NA – Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) NA NA NA – Profit/(loss) for the year (₹ mn) (1,981.09) (3,415.08) (1,396.17) – Profit/(loss) % of total income (32.95%) (39.36%) (12.66%) – Total Equity (₹ mn) (3,081.01) 1,306.33 31.11 – Total Assets (₹ mn) 29,693.17 36,679.13 46,851.23 – Net Debt (₹ mn) 6,127.00 1,635.67 3,379.27 – Adjusted Capital Employed (₹ mn) NA NA NA – Return on Adjusted Capital Employed (%) NA NA NA – Cities (Number) 10 12 14 – Total Centres (Number) 70 85 105 – Total Leasable Area (Msf) 4.39 5.52 6.92 – Total Desks (Number) 97,537 1,22,766 1,53,830 – Operational Centres (Number) NA NA NA – Leasable Msf for Operational Centres 4.25 5.33 6.26 – Desks’ capacity in operational centres (Number) 94,410 1,18,530 1,39,183 – Occupied desks in operational centres (Number) 79,002 95,076 1,18,467 – Occupancy rate in operational centres (%) 83.68% 80.21% 85.12% – Occupancy rate in mature centres (%) 93.50% 90.06% 86.50% – Number of clients (Number) 594 702 769 – Renewal rate (%) NA NA NA – Net ARPM (₹) NA NA NA – Revenue to Rent Multiple (Number) 1.94 2.33 2.42 –

Source: RHP