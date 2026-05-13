Closing Bell: Markets End Marginally Higher as Metal and Energy Stocks Lead Recovery

The Indian benchmark indices managed a modest recovery on May 13, 2026, with Nifty edging up to 23,412 and Sensex gaining 49 points to close at 74,608, snapping a four-session losing streak. A sharp rally in metal stocks following a government hike in import duties on precious metals, combined with value buying at lower levels and easing geopolitical concerns, helped the market stabilise. However, the recovery remained narrow and cautious, with IT and Auto stocks continuing to drag, keeping broader sentiment subdued.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,412.60 up 33.05 points (0.14%)

Sensex ended at 74,608.98, up 49.73 points (0.067%)

Nifty Bank settled at 53,456.15, down 99.05 points (0.18%)

Top Gainers

1. Asian Paints Limited – closing at 2,165.00 up by 4.37%

2. Tata Steel Limited – closing at 219.90 up by 3.73%

3. Bharat Electronics Limited – closing at 429.00 up by 3.00%

Top Losers

1. Eicher Motors Limited – closing at 6,972.00 down by 2.16%

2. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited – closing at 3,127.00 down by 1.54%

3. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,123.40 down by 1.48%

Trending stocks

1. Adani Enterprises Limited –

Closed at ₹2,503.00, up 4.07%

Shares of Adani Enterprises rose around 4% after NCLAT approved Adani Group’s ₹14,535 crore resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates.

Legal Overhang Removed: Investors reacted positively after the tribunal rejected Vedanta’s challenge, increasing confidence in the acquisition process.

Strategic Expansion Boost: The deal strengthens Adani Group’s presence in cement, infrastructure, power, and real estate businesses across North India.

Positive Long-Term Outlook: Markets expect strong synergies from the acquisition, improving Adani Enterprises’ infrastructure and industrial ecosystem.

2. Hindalco Industries Limited –

Closed at ₹1,079.00, up 3.61%

Shares of Hindalco Industries rose over 3% after the company announced the date for its Q4 FY26 results.

Q4 Results in Focus: Hindalco will announce its March quarter and full-year FY26 results on May 22, boosting investor interest ahead of earnings.

Novelis Earnings Optimism: Positive sentiment was also supported by expectations from subsidiary Novelis, which will report its Q4 results on May 19.

Metal Sector Support: Strength in global metal prices and positive sentiment in metal stocks also supported the rally in Hindalco shares.

3. Mtar Technologies Limited –

Closed at ₹6,800.00, up 8.83%

Shares of MTAR Technologies surged over 10%, hitting a 52-week high after strong Q4 FY26 and full-year earnings.

Strong Earnings Growth: FY26 revenue rose 30% YoY to ₹880 crore, while net profit jumped 83% YoY to ₹96.9 crore, reflecting strong business momentum.

Robust Q4 Performance: Q4 revenue surged 67% YoY to ₹306 crore, while EBITDA grew 81% YoY with margin at 20.2%, boosting investor confidence.

Positive Long-Term Outlook: Strong growth prospects in defence, aerospace, clean energy, nuclear power, and precision engineering businesses supported bullish sentiment in the stock.

4. Dixon Technologies (India) Limited –

Closed at ₹11,129.00, up 9.78%

Shares of Dixon Technologies rose around 9% despite weak Q4 FY26 earnings, driven by optimism around its proposed joint venture with Vivo.

Vivo JV Optimism: Investors reacted positively after management said the company is “very close” to receiving government approval for the Vivo partnership.

Revenue Growth Remained Stable: Despite a 36% YoY decline in net profit, revenue from operations increased 2% YoY to ₹10,510 crore, supported by the mobile and EMS business.

Strong Future Growth Outlook: Management highlighted expectations of 15–17% growth ahead, supported by demand in electronics manufacturing, telecom, and IT hardware segments.

Dividend & Recovery Buying: The company also announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share, while the stock witnessed recovery buying after recent weakness

Sectoral Indices Performance

Nifty Metal (+3.18%)

Metal stocks witnessed strong buying after the government raised import duties on gold, silver, and precious metals.

Higher duties are expected to support domestic producers by increasing the cost of imported metals.

Stocks like Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, NALCO, and Hindalco gained sharply amid rising commodity prices and improving profitability outlook.

Nifty India Defence (+2.10%)

Defence stocks continued to rally due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and expectations of higher domestic defence spending.

Investors remained positive on defence companies because of strong order books, long-term government contracts, and stable revenue visibility.

Nifty Consumer Durables (+1.67%)

Consumer durable stocks recovered on value buying after recent sharp declines.

Investors accumulated select consumption-related stocks expecting demand stability despite broader market volatility.

Nifty Oil & Gas (+1.28%)

Oil & Gas stocks gained on strong buying interest in upstream and energy companies after recent sharp corrections in the sector.

Positive sentiment was supported by hopes of easing geopolitical tensions and stability in global crude oil supply amid developments related to the US-Iran situation.

Nifty Infrastructure (+0.92%)

Infrastructure stocks moved higher due to buying in construction and capital goods companies after recent corrections.

Positive outlook for government spending and project execution supported sentiment.

Nifty IT (-1.13%)

IT stocks remained under pressure due to concerns over AI-led disruption and weak global technology sentiment. Investors continued to remain cautious after recent sharp selling in large-cap IT companies.

Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Strong Rally in Metal Stocks –

Metal shares led the market rally after the government increased import duties on gold, silver, and precious metals to 15% from 6%. The move boosted domestic metal producers and improved sentiment across the mining and metal sector. Value Buying After Recent Selloff –

After four consecutive sessions of decline, investors used lower levels to buy quality stocks. This bargain hunting helped the indices recover and snap the losing streak. Buying in Oil & Energy Stocks –

Oil-linked and energy stocks gained on expectations of easing geopolitical tensions and hopes of stability in crude oil supply. Investors showed renewed interest in energy companies after recent heavy corrections. Improved Global Cues & Easing Geopolitical Concerns –

Reports of possible progress in US-Iran discussions helped calm global market and slight cooling in crude oil prices helped improve market sentiment, although volatility remained high.

Summary –

May 13, 2026, reflected a cautious recovery in the Indian stock market after four consecutive sessions of decline:

• Metal, Defence, and Oil & Gas stocks led the gains, supported by government policy measures, rising commodity prices, and improving sectoral sentiment

• Infrastructure and Consumer Durable stocks recovered on value buying and expectations of stable domestic demand

• IT and Auto stocks remained under pressure, weighed down by AI disruption concerns, weak global technology sentiment, and cautious consumer outlook

With Nifty rising 33.05 points (+0.14%) and Sensex gaining 49.73 points (+0.07%), investor sentiment improved marginally due to bargain buying, easing geopolitical concerns around the US-Iran conflict, and selective buying in cyclical sectors like metals, energy, and infrastructure.