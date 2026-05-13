Closing Bell: Markets End Marginally Higher as Metal and Energy Stocks Lead Recovery
13 May 2026 , 06:04 PM
The Indian benchmark indices managed a modest recovery on May 13, 2026, with Nifty edging up to 23,412 and Sensex gaining 49 points to close at 74,608, snapping a four-session losing streak. A sharp rally in metal stocks following a government hike in import duties on precious metals, combined with value buying at lower levels and easing geopolitical concerns, helped the market stabilise. However, the recovery remained narrow and cautious, with IT and Auto stocks continuing to drag, keeping broader sentiment subdued.
Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance
Nifty 50 closed at 23,412.60 up 33.05 points (0.14%)
Sensex ended at 74,608.98, up 49.73 points (0.067%)
Nifty Bank settled at 53,456.15, down 99.05 points (0.18%)
Oil & Gas stocks gained on strong buying interest in upstream and energy companies after recent sharp corrections in the sector.
Positive sentiment was supported by hopes of easing geopolitical tensions and stability in global crude oil supply amid developments related to the US-Iran situation.
Nifty Infrastructure (+0.92%)
Infrastructure stocks moved higher due to buying in construction and capital goods companies after recent corrections.
Positive outlook for government spending and project execution supported sentiment.
Nifty IT (-1.13%)
IT stocks remained under pressure due to concerns over AI-led disruption and weak global technology sentiment. Investors continued to remain cautious after recent sharp selling in large-cap IT companies.
Reasons for Stock Market Up Today
Strong Rally in Metal Stocks –
Metal shares led the market rally after the government increased import duties on gold, silver, and precious metals to 15% from 6%. The move boosted domestic metal producers and improved sentiment across the mining and metal sector.
Value Buying After Recent Selloff –
After four consecutive sessions of decline, investors used lower levels to buy quality stocks. This bargain hunting helped the indices recover and snap the losing streak.
Buying in Oil & Energy Stocks – Oil-linked and energy stocks gained on expectations of easing geopolitical tensions and hopes of stability in crude oil supply. Investors showed renewed interest in energy companies after recent heavy corrections.
Improved Global Cues & Easing Geopolitical Concerns –
Reports of possible progress in US-Iran discussions helped calm global market and slight cooling in crude oil prices helped improve market sentiment, although volatility remained high.
Summary–
May 13, 2026, reflected a cautious recovery in the Indian stock market after four consecutive sessions of decline:
• Metal, Defence, and Oil & Gas stocks led the gains, supported by government policy measures, rising commodity prices, and improving sectoral sentiment
• Infrastructure and Consumer Durable stocks recovered on value buying and expectations of stable domestic demand
• IT and Auto stocks remained under pressure, weighed down by AI disruption concerns, weak global technology sentiment, and cautious consumer outlook
With Nifty rising 33.05 points (+0.14%) and Sensex gaining 49.73 points (+0.07%), investor sentiment improved marginally due to bargain buying, easing geopolitical concerns around the US-Iran conflict, and selective buying in cyclical sectors like metals, energy, and infrastructure.