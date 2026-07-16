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Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Flat at 24,072 as IT Rebound Offsets Geopolitical Jitters and Rising Crude Prices

16 Jul 2026 , 05:38 PM

Indian benchmark indices closed largely unchanged on July 16, 2026, with Nifty slipping 5.75 points to 24,072.75 and Sensex adding just 1.44 points to 77,186.87, as gains in IT, Auto, and Consumer Durables offset weakness in Realty and Financial Services. HCL Technologies and Wipro led the IT rebound on bargain buying ahead of earnings, even as Brent crude above $85 a barrel and fresh US-Iran tensions kept investors cautious. Profit booking ahead of the Q1 earnings season and weak global cues kept the market subdued through the session.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

  • Nifty 50 closed at 24,072.75 down 5.75 points (0.02%)
  • Sensex ended at 77,186.87, up 1.44 points (0.0019%)
  • Nifty Bank settled at 57,582.25, down 175.60 points (0.30%)

 

Top Gainers Today

1. HCL Technologies Limited – closing at 1,189.70 up by 1.86%

2. Inter Globe Aviation Limited – closing at 5,265.00 up by 1.82%

3. Maruti Suzuki India Limited – closing at 13,790.00 up by 1.52%

4. Bajaj Finance Limited – closing at 1,036.50 up by 1.49%

 

Top Losers Today

1. Eternal Limited – closing at 285.95 down by 3.00%

2. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 1,824.10 down by 2.27%

3. Bajaj FinServ Limited – closing at 1,832.00 down by 0.95%

 

Trending stocks Today

1. Wipro Limited –

  • Closed at ₹177.70, up 1.75%

Revenue Growth Supported Investor Sentiment: Wipro reported a 10.6% YoY increase in revenue from operations to ₹24,478.6 crore, driven by continued demand for technology services and the benefit of a weaker rupee.

AI-Led Transformation and Strong Deal Wins Boosted Confidence: The company highlighted growing demand for AI-powered transformation services, while large deal wins (TCV) increased 12.9% QoQ to US$1.6 billion, reinforcing confidence in its long-term growth pipeline.

Interim Dividend Announcement Added Positive Sentiment: Wipro’s board approved an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, providing additional support to investor sentiment and reflecting confidence in the company’s cash generation.

Near-Term Growth Outlook Remained Cautious: Despite stable earnings, the company issued Q2 FY27 revenue guidance of (-1.5%) to (+0.5%) in constant currency, while continued investments in AI and margin pressure from wage hikes and delayed deal ramp-ups kept investors cautious about near-term growth.

Sectoral Performance Index

Indices

Change

Nifty Realty

-0.98%

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank

-0.51%

Nifty India Defence

-0.48%

Nifty Consumer Durables

1.48%

Nifty Chemical

1.41%

Nifty Media

1.18%

Nifty IT

0.67%

Nifty Auto

0.46%

 

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Realty (-0.98%), Financial Services Ex-Bank (-0.51%), and India Defence (-0.48%) ended lower as investors booked profits amid cautious sentiment, while uncertainty around global cues and geopolitical risks kept pressure on rate-sensitive and defence-related stocks. On the other hand, Consumer Durables (+1.48%), Chemicals (+1.41%), and Media (+1.18%) gained on selective buying, supported by improving market sentiment and expectations of steady domestic demand. IT (+0.67%) advanced on bargain buying and optimism around upcoming earnings, while Auto (+0.46%) also moved higher as investors bet on resilient demand and easing cost pressures.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Ending Flat Today

  1. Escalating US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions Weighed on Investor Sentiment
    Investor confidence remained subdued after fresh US military strikes on Iranian targets renewed concerns over the Middle East conflict. Fears of disruptions to global trade and energy supplies prompted investors to adopt a cautious approach.
  2. Rising Crude Oil Prices Raised Inflation Concerns
    Brent crude oil traded above     US$85 per barrel as geopolitical tensions intensified. Higher oil prices increased concerns over India’s import bill, rising inflation, higher corporate input costs, and pressure on economic growth, leading to broad-based caution in the market.
  3. Profit Booking Ahead of the Q1 Earnings Season
    After recent gains, investors booked profits in several sectors ahead of key June-quarter earnings announcements. Market participants remained selective as they awaited management commentary and corporate guidance from major companies.
  4. Weak Global Market Cues Pressured Domestic Equities
    Global markets remained under pressure due to a sell-off in technology and semiconductor stocks across Asia, particularly in     Japan’s Nikkei. The weakness in international markets spilled over into Indian equities, limiting upside despite a positive opening.

 

Summary

Indian markets ended largely flat on July 16, 2026, as a strong rebound in IT, Auto, and Consumer Durables was offset by weakness in Realty, Financial Services Ex-Bank, and Defence amid cautious global cues and profit booking.

  • IT stocks led the gains, with HCL Technologies among the top performers, while IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki, and Bajaj Finance also gained on stock-specific buying and selective optimism ahead of earnings.

  • Consumer Durables, Chemicals, Media, IT, and Auto traded higher on improving sentiment, bargain buying, and expectations of resilient domestic demand, while Realty, Financial Services Ex-Bank, and Defence ended lower as investors booked profits.

With the Nifty 50 slipping 5.75 points (-0.02%) to 24,072.75, Sensex adding just 1.44 points to 77,186.87, and Nifty Bank declining 175.60 points (-0.30%) to 57,582.25, the market stayed subdued as investors weighed geopolitical risks, rising crude oil prices, weak global cues, and profit booking ahead of key earnings updates.

Related Tags

  • #BajajFinance
  • #MarketClosing
  • #Q1Earnings
  • #ShareMarketNews
  • #StockMarketToday
  • #USIranTensions
  • BankNifty
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