Closing Bell: Nifty Slips to 23,869 as Crude Nears $98 on 12th Straight Night of US Strikes on Iran

Indian benchmark indices extended their losing streak on July 23, 2026, with Nifty falling 126.65 points to 23,869.60 and Sensex declining 363.66 points to 76,391.39, as escalating US-Iran tensions pushed Brent crude toward $98 a barrel. Chemical and Realty led sectoral losses amid continued FII selling and rising India VIX above 13.5, while banking and financial stocks extended their profit-booking streak. Auto stood out as the lone gainer, buoyed by strong Q1 earnings optimism, even as Adani Enterprises and Nestlé India dragged the broader market lower.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,869.60 down 126.65 points (0.53%)

Sensex ended at 76,391.39, down 363.66 points (0.47%)

Nifty Bank settled at 56,592.00, down 534.80 points (0.94%)

Top Gainers Today

1. Bajaj Auto Limited – closing at 11,279.00 up by 2.55%

2. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited – closing at 3,230.00 up by 1.72%

3. Tata Consultancy Services Limited – closing at 2,245.00 up by 1.66%

4. Tata Consumer Products Limited – closing at 1,110.10 up by 1.39%

Top Losers Today

1. Adani Enterprises Limited – closing at 3,014.00 down by 4.25%

2. Nestle India Limited – closing at 1,442.20 down by 3.44%

3. Shriram Finance Limited – closing at 1,026.40 down by 3.06%

4. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited – closing at 1,781.00 down by 2.11%

5. Grasim Industries Limited – closing at 3,101.00 down by 2.06%

Trending Stocks Today

1. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited –

Closed at ₹1,859.00, up 2.89%

⮚ Strong Q1 FY27 Earnings Expectations Boosted Investor Confidence: Investors remained optimistic ahead of the company’s Q1 FY27 results, with analysts expecting around 13% YoY growth in profit and gross premium income, supporting buying interest in the stock.

⮚ Partnership with Paralympic Committee of India Strengthened Brand Visibility: SBI Life announced its partnership as the Principal Partner and Official Life Insurance Partner of the Indian contingent for the 2026 Commonwealth Para Games and Asian Para Games, enhancing its brand presence and CSR initiatives.

⮚ Healthy Financial Position Supported Long-Term Outlook: The company continued to maintain a strong balance sheet, growing reserves, and robust operating cash flows, reinforcing confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Sectoral performance remained largely negative on 23 July 2026, as escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions, rising Brent crude oil prices, continued FII outflows, and weak global cues kept investors on the sidelines. Chemical (-1.87%) and Realty (-1.81%) emerged as the worst-performing sectors amid concerns over higher raw material costs and reduced risk appetite. Oil & Gas (-1.02%) and Energy (-0.99%) witnessed selling despite higher crude prices, as investors focused on the inflationary impact and rising input costs. PSU Banks (-1.00%), Private Banks (-0.77%), and Financial Services (-0.75%) declined due to continued FII selling and profit booking in heavyweight banking stocks. Infrastructure, Cement, and Metal also ended lower as broader market weakness and concerns over economic growth weighed on sentiment. In contrast, Nifty Auto (+0.70%) was the only sector to close in positive territory, supported by optimism surrounding strong Q1 earnings and healthy demand outlook from leading automobile manufacturers.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Down Today

Escalating US-Iran Conflict Weighed on Global Investor Sentiment

Investor sentiment remained weak after the US carried out its 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iran, while Iran and the Iran-backed Houthis intensified threats to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. The rising geopolitical tensions increased fears of global energy supply disruptions, prompting a risk-off sentiment across equity markets.

Surge in Crude Oil Prices Raised Inflation Concerns

Brent crude oil climbed to around $96–98 per barrel, while WTI crude also moved sharply higher as traders priced in potential supply disruptions. Higher crude prices are negative for India as they increase the country’s import bill, fuel inflation, weaken the rupee, and raise input costs for businesses.

Continued Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) Selling Added Pressure

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to offload Indian equities, with net selling of ₹819.20 crore in the previous session. Persistent foreign outflows weighed heavily on market sentiment, particularly in banking, financial, and other heavyweight stocks.

Weak Global Cues and Rising Market Volatility Hurt Risk Appetite

Overnight weakness in US markets, driven by technology sector selling and concerns over rising energy costs, dampened investor confidence. At the same time, India VIX rose above 13.5, signalling higher market volatility and encouraging investors to reduce exposure to riskier assets.

Broad-Based Selling in Banking and Financial Stocks Dragged the Market Lower

Heavy profit booking in Banking, Financial Services, and Midcap stocks further pressured the benchmark indices. Weakness across these heavyweight sectors, coupled with broader market selling, erased early gains and pushed both the Sensex and Nifty deeper into negative territory.

Summary –

Indian benchmark indices extended their losing streak on 23 July 2026, as escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices, persistent FII selling, and weak global cues kept investors cautious. The Sensex, Nifty, and Bank Nifty closed lower amid broad-based selling across heavyweight sectors.

Chemical, Realty, Oil & Gas, Banking, Financial Services, Infrastructure, and Metal stocks remained under pressure due to concerns over higher input costs, inflation, continued foreign fund outflows, and profit booking. However, auto emerged as the only major sector to close in positive territory, supported by optimism surrounding strong Q1 earnings and a healthy demand outlook.

Investors continued to monitor developments in the Middle East, where rising geopolitical tensions pushed Brent crude towards $98 per barrel, while persistent FII selling, weaker global market sentiment, and higher market volatility further dampened risk appetite.

With the Nifty 50 closing at 23,869.60, down 126.65 points (0.53%), the Sensex ending at 76,391.39, down 363.66 points (0.47%), and the Nifty Bank settling at 56,592.00, down 534.80 points (0.94%), the day’s trade reflected continued caution as investors reacted to global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds.