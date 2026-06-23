Closing Bell: Sensex Slides 893 Points, Nifty Falls Below 23,850 as IT Stocks Tumble and Global Risk-Off Sentiment Grips Markets

23 Jun 2026 , 05:53 PM
The Indian benchmark indices posted their sharpest decline in several sessions on June 23, 2026, with Nifty tumbling to 23,824 and Sensex crashing 893 points to close at 76,200, as a massive 10% plunge in South Korea’s Kospi triggered global circuit breakers and sent shockwaves through Asian markets. A continued selloff in IT stocks following Accenture’s weak outlook, renewed fears of higher US interest rates, and fresh FII selling compounded the pressure. Metal stocks bore the brunt of the global risk-off mood, while Pharma stood alone as the only sector to close in the green on defensive buying.
|Indices
|Change
|Nifty Metal
|-3.22%
|Nifty IT
|-2.23%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|-1.97%
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-1.50%
|Nifty Media
|-1.47%
|Nifty Energy
|-1.24%
|Nifty Realty
|-1.12%
|Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
|-0.96%
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-0.95%
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-0.90%
|Nifty Chemical
|-0.81%
|Nifty Pharma
|0.92%
Pharma (+0.92%) emerged as the only major gaining sector as investors shifted towards defensive stocks amid broad market weakness and rising global uncertainty. Healthcare and pharmaceutical companies attracted buying interest due to their stable earnings visibility, lower sensitivity to economic cycles, and defensive nature during periods of market volatility.
Metal (-3.22%) was the worst-performing sector as weak global market sentiment, concerns over slowing industrial demand, and the sharp correction in Asian markets triggered heavy selling across commodity-linked stocks. IT (-2.23%) remained under pressure following Accenture’s weaker outlook and concerns about slower global technology spending, while continued weakness in global technology and AI-related stocks further hurt sentiment. PSU Banks (-1.97%), Financial Services Ex-Bank (-0.96%), and Infrastructure (-0.95%) witnessed profit booking amid FII selling and rising risk aversion. Consumer Durables (-1.50%), Media (-1.47%), and Realty (-1.12%) declined as investors reduced exposure to economically sensitive sectors following the recent market rally. Energy (-1.24%), Oil & Gas (-0.90%), and Chemicals (-0.81%) also traded lower due to broad-based selling pressure and concerns over global growth momentum, despite lower crude oil prices remaining supportive for the longer-term outlook.
Indian markets witnessed a sharp correction on 23 June 2026, with the Sensex and Nifty posting their biggest decline in several sessions as weak global cues, heavy selling in technology stocks, and rising risk aversion weighed on investor sentiment.
With the Nifty 50 falling 278.80 points (-1.16%) to 23,824.10, Sensex declining 893.39 points (-1.16%) to 76,200.68, and Bank Nifty dropping 751.85 points (-1.38%) to 57,183.75, market sentiment was hurt by the sharp IT sell-off, the massive correction in Asian markets, concerns over higher US interest rates, renewed FII selling, rupee weakness, and profit booking after the recent rally. While lower crude oil prices and progress in US-Iran negotiations remain supportive for the medium-term outlook, investors turned cautious amid rising global volatility and weakening technology sector sentiment.
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