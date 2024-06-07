Indian market in green

Indian benchmark indices initially opened lower on Friday but later climbed upward. The Sensex surged by 1,299 points or 1.74% to reach 76,377, while the Nifty rose by 367 points or 1.74% to stand at 23,192. Market breadth appeared positive, with 2,545 shares advancing, 765 declining, and 92 remaining unchanged.

The broader market witnessed gains, with the BSE MidCap index increasing by 0.65% and the BSE SmallCap index rising by 1.83%.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, only five, namely SBI Life, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia Industries, and Eicher Motors, traded in the red. Notable gainers included Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, and Bajaj Finance.

All stocks on the BSE Sensex were in positive territory, with Wipro, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, and Power Grid Corp leading the gains.

According to provisional data from NSE, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of equities worth ₹6,867 Crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, acquiring equities valued at ₹3,718 Crore on June 6.

