Indian stock markets end the week in green

18 May 2024 , 12:44 PM

The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended the trading day on Saturday with gains, supported by positive global cues. This special trading session saw the indices continue their recent three-day surge, bolstered by new inflows of foreign funds.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,959.63, up 42.60 points, or 0.06%. The NSE Nifty 50 increased to 22,481.90, gaining 15.80 points, or 0.07%.

All sectors ended the special trading session in the green, with capital goods, PSUs, industrials, and media leading the gains. Metals, PSU banks, pharma, and realty sectors also posted decent gains.

Among Nifty 50 stocks, Nestle India was the biggest gainer, rising over 2%, followed by Power Grid and Tata Motors. Conversely, JSW Steel was the biggest loser, declining around 2%.

