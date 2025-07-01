Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a positive start of the day on July 01, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the markets was 37.50 points high this morning trading at 25,638.50.

On June 30, Indian equity indices ended on a negative note.

At close, the Sensex was down 452.44 points at 83,606.46. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 120.75 points at 25,517.05.

Among sectors, the PSU Bank index outperformed closing 2.6% up. However, intraday profit booking was seen in banking and financial stocks. Realty, FMCG, auto, and metal sectors ended in the red.

Tata Consumer, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki were among major losers on the Nifty. The gainers were Trent, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Electronics and Jio Financial.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday.

On July 01, at 7.50 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 1.74 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 425.14 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 211.87 points.

The U.S stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Monday, adding to the strong gains posted last week.

The Dow advanced 275.50 points to 44,094.77. The Nasdaq climbed 96.27 points to 20,369.73. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 31.88 points to 6,204.95.