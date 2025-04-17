Indices may open negative on April 17, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to open negative on April 17. The GIFT NIFTY was trading 118 points lower this morning, around 23,332.50.

Indian equity indices ended on a positive note with Nifty at 24,400. At close, the Sensex was up 309.40 points or 0.40% at 77,044.29, and the Nifty was up 108.65 points or 0.47% at 23,437.20.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Trent, ONGC, Asian Paints were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Tata Motors.

Among sectors, except auto, IT, pharma all other indices ended in the green with media, PSU Bank, oil & gas up 1-2%. BSE Midcap index rose 0.5% and smallcap index jumped nearly 1%.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday despite Chinese GDP growth and other key economic data coming in above estimates. Tariff worries persisted as China moved to halt Boeing purchases amid trade tensions and U.S. President Donald Trump issued a pointed message, saying China should approach the U.S. for a trade deal to ease tariffs because it relies heavily on American consumers.

At 8.10 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 7.28 points the Nikkei 225 was up by 293.43 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 196.70 points.

US stocks fell sharply on Wednesday , hit by a double blow from Nvidia’s China-related warning and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s caution over the economic impact of tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 700 points, or 1.7%. The S&P 500 slid 2.24%, weighed down by losses in the tech sector and Nasdaq Composite sank 3.07%, edging closer to bear market.