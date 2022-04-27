iifl-logo

IRIS Business Services secures project in Malaysia

27 Apr 2022 , 11:20 AM

IRIS Business Services Limited in partnership with two Malaysian companies, has been selected to implement a project which includes among other things, the “Enhancement of Malaysian Business Reporting system (MBRS)” at the Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia (the Companies Commission of Malaysia).

On Wednesday at around 11:21 AM, IRIS Business Services was trading at Rs104.95 per piece lower by 0.38% on the BSE. Previously, the scrip ended at Rs105.35 per piece. The current market cap of the company is Rs201.69 crore.

