Sandhar Technologies inaugurates its manufacturing facility in Halol; Stock gains 1%

4 May 2022 , 11:13 AM

Sandhar Technologies Limited, India’s leading Automobile Components manufacturer, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sandhar Engineering Private Limited, has inaugurated its manufacturing facility Phase 1 at Halol, Gujarat and commenced the commercial production of sheet metal & fabrication components/parts from May 02, 2022.

The addition of this manufacturing facility will strengthen Company’s presence in Western India, said company in a regulatory filing.

Sandhar Technologies Limited strives to protect and serve the interests of its customers and suppliers. Committed towards customers and acknowledging the faith and confidence they have reposed in Sandhar Technologies Limited’s manufacturing capacity, the Company will continue to produce price effective components/parts.

At around 11:16 AM, Sandhar Technologies was trading at Rs254.55 apiece up by Rs3.45 or 1.37% on the BSE.

Related Tags

  • Halol
  • inauguration
  • incorporation
  • manufacturing facility
  • news
  • Sandhar Technologies Limited
  • Sandhar Technologies Limited shares
