Sandhar Technologies inaugurates its manufacturing facility in Halol; Stock gains 1%

Sandhar Technologies Limited , India’s leading Automobile Components manufacturer, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sandhar Engineering Private Limited, has inaugurated its manufacturing facility Phase 1 at Halol, Gujarat and commenced the commercial production of sheet metal & fabrication components/parts from May 02, 2022.

The addition of this manufacturing facility will strengthen Company’s presence in Western India, said company in a regulatory filing.

At around 11:16 AM, Sandhar Technologies was trading at Rs254.55 apiece up by Rs3.45 or 1.37% on the BSE.