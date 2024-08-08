iifl-logo
Sensex and Nifty in Red

8 Aug 2024 , 02:35 PM

On August 8, 2024, at 2:20 pm, the Indian stock market is experiencing a downturn, with both the Sensex and Nifty indices trading in negative territory.

The Sensex has dropped by 436 points, or 0.55%, bringing it down to 79,031. Meanwhile, the Nifty is down by 143 points, or 0.59%, standing at 24,149. The market breadth reveals that 1,808 shares have advanced, 1,551 shares have declined, and 80 shares have remained unchanged.

Among the top gainers in the Sensex are Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ITC, which are showing positive movement despite the overall market decline. On the other hand, major losers in the Sensex include Infosys, Power Grid Corporation, and Ultratech Cements, contributing to the index’s decline.

In the Nifty index, the leading gainers are Tata Motors, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, and Cipla, which are performing well in a challenging market environment. Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty include LTIMindtree, Grasim, Asian Paints, and Infosys, which are negatively impacting the index.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices are trading relatively flat, reflecting a lack of significant movement in these segments. Sectoral performance shows that, apart from the pharma, healthcare, and media sectors, all other sectors are trading in the red, indicating widespread market weakness.

