Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 9, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on April 9, 2025. At 1:07 pm, Sensex is trading at 73,874 (-0.48%), a 3, 352 points dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,421 (-0.51%), a 114 point dip from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 766 shares advances, and 1707 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 19 sectors are trading in green, and all the 30 sectors are trading in Red. In the Nifty Bank Sector, 10 banks are trading with a dip.

In Sensex, Nestle, HUL, Titan Company, Power Grid Corp are the top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include Tech Mahindra, SBI, Infosys, Tata Steel. In Nifty, Nestle, HUL, Power Grid Crop, Titan Company are the top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include Wipro, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.50% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.94% dip to the previous close.