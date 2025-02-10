Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 10, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on February 10, 2025. At 1:18 pm, Sensex is trading at 77,162 (-0.90%), a 697-point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,337 (-0.94%), a 220-point slide to the last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 417 stocks advanced, and stocks 2152 declined. Among the key indices, in the Nifty 50, 8 stocks advanced, and 42 stocks declined. All the sectoral index is Nifty is trading in Red, such as Healthcare, Energy, Media, and Metal trading with a 2% dip at the time of writing. Sectors such as Auto, Pharma, Infra, Oil & Gas is trading with a 1% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bharti Airtel (0.62%), Kotak Mahindra (0.48%), TCS (0.27%), and HCL Tech (0.21%). Top losers in Sensex include Power Grid Corp (-3.43%), Tata Steel (-3.25%), Zomato (-3.01%), and Titan Company (-2.72%). M&M is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Britannia (1.14%), Kotak Mahindra (0.87%), Bharti Airtel (0.66%), and Tata Cons prod (0.34%). Top losers in Trent (-4.69%), Power Grid Corp (-3.36%), and Tata Steel (-3.17%), Bajaj Finance (-2.83%). M&M is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 2.07% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a2.44%% dip to the previous close.