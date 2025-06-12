Sensex and Nifty in Red on June 12, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on June 12, 2025. At 1:18 pm, Sensex is quoting at 82,183 which is trading at 0.40% dip than the previous close or down by 339 points. Nifty is trading at 25,039 which is a 0.41% dip or down by 99 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange,962 shares advances today, whereas 1606 stocks were down. 13 stocks are in green, and 37 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media, Nifty healthcare are trading below 1% gain. Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty FMCG, Nifty metal, Nifty Energy, Nifty Pvt Bank, Nifty Infra, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Oil & gas are trading below 1% sectoral dip. Nifty Realty, Nifty Energy, Nifty PSE are trading above 1% sectoral dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Asian paints. Sensex top losers are Tata Motors, Tata Steel, HUL, Larsen. Top gainers in Nifty include Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Apollo Hospital. Top losers in Nifty include Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Shriram Finance, Coal India.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.69% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.42% from the last close.

