Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on February 5, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat on February 5, 2025. At 1:32 pm, Sensex is trading at 78,461 (0.16%), which is a 115-point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,757 (0.07%), a 17-point increase compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1905 stocks advanced and 613 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 28 stocks advanced, and 22 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank (1.14%), Tata Motors (1.03%), Tata Steel (1.01%), and Adani Ports (0.95%). Top losers in Sensex include Asian Paints (-2.81%), Nestle (-2.41%), Titan Company (-2.36%), and ITC (-1.65%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Apollo Hospital (2.97%), Hindalco (2.82%), ONGC (2.66%), and Bharat Elec (2.36%). Top losers in Nifty include Asian Paints (-2.74%), Titan Company (-2.35%), Nestle (-2.28%), and ITC (-1.59%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.01% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.54% gain to the previous close.