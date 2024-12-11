Top Stocks for Today - 11th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HDFC Bank: The bank has leased a property of around 4 Lakh square foot in Airoli West, Navi Mumbai at Mindspace Business Parks. The total value of the lease stands at ₹320 core which will be payable over a period of 10 years.

NTPC Green Energy: The company in its exchanges filing said that it’s subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd has won new project of 500MW solar power project. It won the project in an e-reserve auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Adani Ports: The company in its latest announcement said that it will rely on the internal source of finance to start Sri Lankan port project. The company also said that the project is on track and will be commissioning by early next year.

HG Infra: The infrastructure firm has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for upgrading and stretching NH-227B.The path is also known as “84 Kos Parikrama Marg” in Uttar Pradesh. The project value estimated around ₹898.5 crore.

Maruti Suzuki: The company has again affirmed its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070.

LTIMindtree: The company has announced an strategic partnership with GitHub. The partnership aims to develop advanced AI capabilities.

Indian Overseas Bank: The bank has received a refund order of amount ₹1,359.29 crore for the assessment year 2015-16 under section 244A of the Income Tax Act, 1963.

Asian Paints: The LIC has increased stake in Asian Paints to 7.010% from 5% in a period of past 11 months starting from Jan 1, 2024 to Dec 9, 2024.

JSW Steel: The company has received a penalty order from the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Belagavi division of ₹64.5 crore. However, the company plans to challenge the penalty order.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The subsidiary of the company, HGS CX Technologies Inc’s board has approved the merger of its 5 wholly-owned US subsidiaries.