iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 11th December 2024

11 Dec 2024 , 10:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HDFC Bank: The bank has leased a property of around 4 Lakh square foot in Airoli West, Navi Mumbai at Mindspace Business Parks. The total value of the lease stands at ₹320 core which will be payable over a period of 10 years.

NTPC Green Energy: The company in its exchanges filing said that it’s subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd has won new project of 500MW solar power project. It won the project in an e-reserve auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Adani Ports: The company in its latest announcement said that it will rely on the internal source of finance to start Sri Lankan port project. The company also said that the project is on track and will be commissioning by early next year.

HG Infra: The infrastructure firm has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for upgrading and stretching NH-227B.The path is also known as “84 Kos Parikrama Marg” in Uttar Pradesh. The project value estimated around ₹898.5 crore.

Maruti Suzuki: The company has again affirmed its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070.

LTIMindtree: The company has announced an strategic partnership with GitHub. The partnership aims to develop advanced AI capabilities.

Indian Overseas Bank: The bank has received a refund order of amount ₹1,359.29 crore for the assessment year 2015-16 under section 244A of the Income Tax Act, 1963.

Asian Paints: The LIC has increased stake in Asian Paints to 7.010% from 5% in a period of past 11 months starting from Jan 1, 2024 to Dec 9, 2024.

JSW Steel: The company has received a penalty order from the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Belagavi division of ₹64.5 crore. However, the company plans to challenge the penalty order.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The subsidiary of the company, HGS CX Technologies Inc’s board has approved the merger of its 5 wholly-owned US subsidiaries.

 

Related Tags

  • stocks in news
  • stocks to watch
  • top stocks
  • top stocks today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.