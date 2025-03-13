Top Stocks for Today - 13th March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Infosys: The company has announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Citizens, one of the oldest and largest financial institutions in the U.S.

BEL: The company has signed a ₹2,463 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence to supply and provide services for Ashwini radars to the Indian Air Force.

NHPC: The company’s Board of Directors will meet on March 19 to consider the borrowing plan for raising debt in the financial year 2025-26.

NTPC Green: NTPC Renewable Energy has successfully commissioned the second and final phase of 50 MW capacity from its 105 MW Shajapur solar project (Unit-1).

Zydus Lifesciences: Zynext Ventures USA LLC, the venture capital arm of Zydus, has announced an investment in Illexcor Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral therapies for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Jubilant Pharma: Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma, has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the USFDA for its solid oral formulations facility in Salisbury.

Vedanta: The company’s promoters will retain over 50% stake in each of its demerged entities. The focus will remain on creating pure-play companies that are better positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities.