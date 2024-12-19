Top Stocks for Today - 19th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

DOMS Industries: Italian stationery manufacturer FILA has commenced the sale of up to 4.57% of its shares in its Indian subsidiary, DOMS. The stake sale, involving up to 27.73 lakh shares, is being carried out through an accelerated book-building process starting December 18, 2024.

Zaggle Prepaid: The company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on December 18, 2024, setting a floor price of ₹550.73 per share.

Bank of Baroda: The state-owned bank, announced on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, that its board has approved the issuance of long-term bonds amounting to ₹10,000 crore. The funds raised will be allocated to infrastructure and affordable housing projects.

ITC: Ahead of the demerger of its hotels business in January 2025, ITC Ltd announced the acquisition of stakes in rival hospitality chains Oberoi (EIH) and Leela (HLV). The stakes were transferred from its wholly-owned subsidiary, Russell Credit Ltd (RCL).

Lupin: The pharmaceutical company has announced receiving approval from the US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets (200 mg/25 mg), a medication used in the treatment of HIV.

Asian Paints: The company announced on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, that two senior management executives have stepped down. Shyam Swamy, Vice President of Home Improvement, Décor, Services & Retailing, and Vishu Goel, Associate Vice President of Retail Sales, Commercial & Marketing, submitted their resignations on December 17, 2024.

IOL Chemicals: IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has revealed that its Board of Directors will meet on December 27, 2024, to deliberate on the possibility of splitting or sub-dividing its current equity shares.

Cummins India: Ajay Patil has stepped down as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, with his resignation taking effect on January 9, 2025. The Board has appointed Prasad Kulkarni as the interim Chief Financial Officer, effective January 10, 2025.