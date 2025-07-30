Top Stocks for Today - 30th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
Dilip Buildcon: The business announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 and it posted a 93.6% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹271 Crore. The company said that this improvement was backed by improved margins and an exceptional gain of ₹169.3 Crore.
NTPC: The power business said that its standalone net profit stood at ₹4,774 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. The net profit failed to meet street expectations. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged a net profit of ₹4,511 Crore. The company said that its standalone revenue came in at ₹42,572 Crore.
Piramal Enterprises: The business said that it posted a 52.4% jump in net profit at ₹276 Crore. In the previous year-ago quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹181 Crore in Q1FY25. The business posted its revenue from operations of ₹2,646 Crore for June quarter.
Welspun Corp: The company posted a net profit of ₹350.40 Crore, registering a 41.20% year-on-year growth. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted a net profit of ₹248 Crore.
Star Health: The business said that its net profit slipped as much as 17.70% on a year-on-year basis to ₹262.50 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. The company logged an underwriting profit of ₹71.70 Crore in Q1FY26.
