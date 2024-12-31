Top Stocks for Today - 31st December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Lupin: To strengthen its diabetic portfolio, the pharmaceutical company acquired Huminsulin from Eli Lilly in India. Lupin has been marketing the Huminsulin family of pharmaceuticals, which includes human insulin, under existing distribution and promotion arrangements with Lilly India.

Hindalco Industries: The Ministry of Coal has awarded the Meenakshi coal mine in Odisha to the Aditya Birla Group. The Meenakshi coal mine is a fully explored block with a peak-rated capacity (PRC) of 12 million tonnes annually and geological reserves of 285.23 million tonnes.

ITC: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Kolkata has approved the strategy to divest ITC’s hotel sector, which will take effect on December 16. ITC Hotels will be listed within 60 days of receipt of the NCLT order. The record date for determining ITC shareholders eligible for equity shares of ITC Hotels under the demerger has been scheduled at January 6, 2025. ITC and ITC Hotels will sign a Trademarks License Agreement, with ITC Hotels receiving ₹1,500 Crore from ITC following the demerger.

Rail Vikas Nigam: RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for a Central Railway project valued ₹137.16 Crore. The project entails designing, supplying, erecting, testing, and commissioning a 132/55 KV traction substation for the Central Railway’s Bhusaval-Khandwa line.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company paid ₹18.37 Crore for Rajasthan IV 4A Power Transmission. It also transferred its 26% residual equity investment in four associate firms to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT) for ₹506.62 Crore.

