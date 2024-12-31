iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 31st December 2024

31 Dec 2024 , 09:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Lupin: To strengthen its diabetic portfolio, the pharmaceutical company acquired Huminsulin from Eli Lilly in India. Lupin has been marketing the Huminsulin family of pharmaceuticals, which includes human insulin, under existing distribution and promotion arrangements with Lilly India. 

Hindalco Industries: The Ministry of Coal has awarded the Meenakshi coal mine in Odisha to the Aditya Birla Group. The Meenakshi coal mine is a fully explored block with a peak-rated capacity (PRC) of 12 million tonnes annually and geological reserves of 285.23 million tonnes.

ITC: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Kolkata has approved the strategy to divest ITC’s hotel sector, which will take effect on December 16. ITC Hotels will be listed within 60 days of receipt of the NCLT order. The record date for determining ITC shareholders eligible for equity shares of ITC Hotels under the demerger has been scheduled at January 6, 2025. ITC and ITC Hotels will sign a Trademarks License Agreement, with ITC Hotels receiving ₹1,500 Crore from ITC following the demerger.

Rail Vikas Nigam: RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for a Central Railway project valued ₹137.16 Crore. The project entails designing, supplying, erecting, testing, and commissioning a 132/55 KV traction substation for the Central Railway’s Bhusaval-Khandwa line.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company paid ₹18.37 Crore for Rajasthan IV 4A Power Transmission. It also transferred its 26% residual equity investment in four associate firms to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT) for ₹506.62 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • stocks in news
  • stocks to watch
  • top stocks
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.