iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pharma Sector

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
image

Neuland Laboratories gets USFDA approval for Schizophrenia Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

However, it is unclear whether the Hyderabad-based company will be Cobenfy's exclusive supplier.

image

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.

image

Torrent Pharma’s Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.

image

Biocon Partners with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals to Launch GLP-1 Products in the Middle East

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The partnership focuses on commercializing GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) products for diabetes treatment and chronic weight management in the Middle East.

image

Jubilant Pharmova Passes FDA Audit, Expands R&D with Pierre Fabre

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

This FDA audit confirms compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing the credibility of Jubilant's operations in the United States.

image

AstraZeneca Pharma Surges on CDSO Approval for Durvalumab in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company plans to launch Durvalumab in 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL solutions in India, pending statutory approvals.

image

AstraZeneca Pharma gets approval to launch cancer drug in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The said indication is for the use of durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy as a neoadjuvant treatment.

image

Bajaj Healthcare inks pact with European Entity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Earlier this year, Bajaj Healthcare secured formal CMO agreements with customers in the United Kingdom and the European Union to deliver 15 APIs.

image

Unichem Labs plans to consolidate US generic formulations bizz

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals is a 100% subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories' parent firm, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

image

Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Abhay Soi, Max Healthcare's Chairman and Managing Director, stated that the acquisition improves Max's foothold in the NCR region.

123
Download App

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.