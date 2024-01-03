iifl-logo-icon 1
Real Estate Sector

Understanding International Real Estate Investments

Explore the essentials of international real estate investments, including benefits, risks, and strategies for diversifying your portfolio globally.

New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.

Phoenix Mills arm wins bid for two prime plots in Mohali

The properties, located in Sector 62, YPS Chowk, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), cover around 13.14 acres.

Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.

Godrej Properties to develop 2 parcels with ₹3,400 Crore revenue potential

The property parcels have a development potential of over 1 million square feet and an expected revenue of over ₹3,400 Crore.

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.

Godrej Properties acquires 90-acre land-parcel in Maharashtra

On August 9, Godrej Properties was the top bidder for two land parcels in Greater Noida, totalling ₹842 Crore.

Godrej Properties emerges as highest bidder for two land parcels

The company introduced Godrej Tropical Isle with a booking value of ₹2,050 Crore, followed by Godrej Jardinia within three quarters.

Nexus REIT’s share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

Furthermore, Blackstone has agreed to a voluntary lock-in for the remaining 6.3% ownership for a period of nine months.

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

EBITDA increased by 51.2% to ₹796.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹526.7 crore in the same period last year.

