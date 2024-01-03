iifl-logo-icon 1
image

Adani Ports gets O&M contract for Kolkata port

The successful bidder will deploy cargo handling equipment within seven months of receiving the letter of acceptance (LOA).

image

SCI, NMDC Steel disinvestment may proceed post election

The government owns a 63.75% stake in SCI, valued at around ₹7,800 Crore based on the company's current stock price.

image

Nalanda Capital sells 1.4% stake in Great Eastern Shipping for Rs 190 crore

Nalanda Capital of Singapore, through its affiliate Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd, sold shares of Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd.

image

Cochin Shipyard zooms ~3% as arm secures new contract worth Rs 580 crore

Conoship International's "Future Proof Dry Cargo Vessel" will be built as a diesel-electric vessel.

image

Adani Ports handled 32 million tonnes of cargo in March

This is a y-o-y growth of 9.5%.

image

Fitch affirms ‘BBB-’ credit rating of Adani Ports

Fitch Ratings pointed out that nearly 50% of APSEZ's cargo is considered sticky.

image

Kerala Government to borrow Rs 850 crore from HUDCO for Vizhinjam port project

The Vizhinjam port has been a dream project of successive governments.

image

Adani Group boosts presence in Israel with $1.2 billion Haifa Port acquisition

Prime Minister Netanyahu called the Haifa port deal with the Adani Group an "enormous milestone".

image

Adani Ports & SEZ completes acquisition of Haifa Port Company

The port's concession period runs until 2054.

image

Jindal Drilling wins major order from ONGC on charter hire basis

The contract value is USD 77,963.78.

