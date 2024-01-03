The successful bidder will deploy cargo handling equipment within seven months of receiving the letter of acceptance (LOA).
The government owns a 63.75% stake in SCI, valued at around ₹7,800 Crore based on the company's current stock price.
Nalanda Capital of Singapore, through its affiliate Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd, sold shares of Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd.
Conoship International's "Future Proof Dry Cargo Vessel" will be built as a diesel-electric vessel.
This is a y-o-y growth of 9.5%.
Fitch Ratings pointed out that nearly 50% of APSEZ's cargo is considered sticky.
The Vizhinjam port has been a dream project of successive governments.
Prime Minister Netanyahu called the Haifa port deal with the Adani Group an "enormous milestone".
The port's concession period runs until 2054.
The contract value is USD 77,963.78.
