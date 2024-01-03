iifl-logo-icon 1
Indices may open negative on Dec 16, 2024

On December 13, Indian equity markets experienced high volatility.

5 Steps to Clean Up Your Investment Portfolio

Understand the importance of regularly reviewing and adjusting your investment portfolio to help achieve your financial goals. For more, visit IIFL Capital Services.

Weekly Musings – CME Fedwatch for week to September 13, 2024

Ahead of the US FOMC policy statement, it will be a real test of whether the CME Fedwatch is reflecting the real picture

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended September 13, 2024

Nifty and Sensex did manage new highs in the week, even as late selling was visible on Friday

Market outlook for the week (16-Sep to 20-Sep)

The big data point this week will be the US monetary policy statement and, possibly, the first rate cut

Indian Markets May Open Flat to Positive

Asian markets trading lower on Tuesday after preparation of monetary loosening cycle kicks off by Federal Reserve.

IT, Pharma, and Retail topped MF shopping list in August 2024

Out of 26 sectors evaluated, MFs saw AUM accretion in 16 sectors as 10 sectors witnessed AUM compression

What Big 10 fund houses bought and sold in August 2024

August was again marked by robust NFO and SIP flows, but the stock action was largely triggered by equity IPOs

Market update: Indices trading flat

The broader market indices BSE Midcap and Smallcap were also trading flat.

What Does IPO Lock-Up Mean? Understanding the IPO Lock-In Period

An IPO lock-up is a restriction period preventing insiders from selling their shares immediately after an IPO. Learn how this impacts stock prices with India Infoline.

