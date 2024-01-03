On December 13, Indian equity markets experienced high volatility.
Ahead of the US FOMC policy statement, it will be a real test of whether the CME Fedwatch is reflecting the real picture
Nifty and Sensex did manage new highs in the week, even as late selling was visible on Friday
The big data point this week will be the US monetary policy statement and, possibly, the first rate cut
Asian markets trading lower on Tuesday after preparation of monetary loosening cycle kicks off by Federal Reserve.
Out of 26 sectors evaluated, MFs saw AUM accretion in 16 sectors as 10 sectors witnessed AUM compression
August was again marked by robust NFO and SIP flows, but the stock action was largely triggered by equity IPOs
The broader market indices BSE Midcap and Smallcap were also trading flat.
