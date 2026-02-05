iifl-logo

COPPER

05 February, 2026 | 05:50 PM
SymbolCOPPER
Last Traded Price1,326.2
Last Traded Date05-Feb-2026
UnitKGS
Open1,326.35
Previous Close1,378
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-2.76
High1,352.75
Low-
Value (Rs)5,35,83,000
Volume (Nos)16
CategoryMetals
Open Interest225
Price Diff(Change)-38.00
Expiry Date30-Jun-2026

Commodity News

Latest Blogs

FPIs pull out $3.95 billion from equities in January 2026.

5 Feb 2026|06:35 PM

The FPI selling in January was seen in BFSI, FMCG, and Consumer stocks; while metals saw heavy FPI buying

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 05 February, 2026 | 07:59 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Natural Gas

05 Feb 2026

+5.98(0%)

ELECDMBL

05 Feb 2026

+5.36(0%)

Gold

05 Feb 2026

+0.97(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 05 February, 2026 | 07:59 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Cardamom

05 Feb 2026

-0.03(0%)

Gold M

05 Feb 2026

-0.14(0%)

Lead Mini

05 Feb 2026

-0.36(0%)

Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
Download The App Now

Follow us on

