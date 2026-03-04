iifl-logo

COPPER

04 March, 2026 | 06:58 PM
Trade

GET QUOTES

No Record Found
SymbolCOPPER
Last Traded Price1,276.55
Last Traded Date04-Mar-2026
UnitKGS
Open1,280.9
Previous Close1,289.9
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-0.91
High1,280.9
Low-
Value (Rs)95,89,000
Volume (Nos)3
CategoryMetals
Open Interest4
Price Diff(Change)-11.70
Expiry Date31-Jul-2026

Commodity News

Latest Blogs

How will the market open on Monday 2nd March 2026?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Mar 2026|06:30 AM

Indian equities are set for a cautious start as rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions weigh on global sentiment. While oil-sensitive sectors may face pressure, investors will watch whether volatility turns into opportunity or signals a deeper correction.

Read More

More News

QUICK LINKS

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download IIFL Capital App
Download IIFL Capital App

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 04 March, 2026 | 05:01 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Silver

04 Mar 2026

+4.32(0%)

Silver

04 Mar 2026

+3.68(0%)

SilverMic Ahmedabad

04 Mar 2026

+3.4(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 04 March, 2026 | 05:01 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Zinc

04 Mar 2026

-0.15(0%)

ELECDMBL

04 Mar 2026

-0.29(0%)

Crude oil

04 Mar 2026

-0.3(0%)

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.