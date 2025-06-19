iifl-logo
iifl-logo

COPPER

19 June, 2025 | 10:52 AM
Trade

GET QUOTES

No Record Found
SymbolCOPPER
Last Traded Price893.1
Last Traded Date19-Jun-2025
UnitKGS
Open893.1
Previous Close904.3
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-1.21
High893.45
Low-
Value (Rs)22,33,43,000
Volume (Nos)100
CategoryMetals
Open Interest100
Price Diff(Change)-10.90
Expiry Date31-Oct-2025

Commodity News

Latest Blogs

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

Read More

More News

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 18th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jun 2025|06:48 AM

Indices underperforming on June 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jun 2025|02:11 PM

Indian indices may open flat on June 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jun 2025|09:12 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 17th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jun 2025|06:35 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 16, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jun 2025|01:29 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 16th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jun 2025|06:23 AM

QUICK LINKS

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Share Price

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 20 June, 2025 | 10:35 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

COTTONCNDY

20 Jun 2025

+0.56(0%)

Menthaoil

20 Jun 2025

+0.36(0%)

Natural Gas

20 Jun 2025

+0.19(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 20 June, 2025 | 10:35 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Zinc Mini

20 Jun 2025

-0.11(0%)

Zinc Mini

20 Jun 2025

-0.19(0%)

Zinc Mini

20 Jun 2025

-0.21(0%)

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.