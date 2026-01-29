iifl-logo

29 January, 2026
SymbolELECDMBL
Last Traded Price4,217
Last Traded Date29-Jan-2026
UnitMWH
Open4,217
Previous Close3,979
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)5.98
High4,217
Low-
Value (Rs)6,32,000
Volume (Nos)3
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest3
Price Diff(Change)238.00
Expiry Date29-Apr-2026

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

29 Jan 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026
28 Jan 2026

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 27th January 2026
27 Jan 2026

27 Jan 2026|06:35 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 23rd January 2026
23 Jan 2026

23 Jan 2026|07:00 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 22nd January 2026
22 Jan 2026

22 Jan 2026|08:15 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th January 2026
20 Jan 2026

20 Jan 2026|07:18 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th January 2026
19 Jan 2026

19 Jan 2026|06:34 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 16th January 2026
16 Jan 2026

16 Jan 2026|07:26 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2026
14 Jan 2026

14 Jan 2026|08:13 AM

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 29 January, 2026

Commodity
Change (%)

Gold

29 Jan 2026

+9(0%)

Silver M

29 Jan 2026

+8.66(0%)

Copper

29 Jan 2026

+8.35(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 29 January, 2026

Commodity
Change (%)

Menthaoil

29 Jan 2026

-0.79(0%)

Menthaoil

29 Jan 2026

-0.84(0%)

ELECDMBL

29 Jan 2026

-0.95(0%)

