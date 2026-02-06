The FPI selling in January was seen in BFSI, FMCG, and Consumer stocks; while metals saw heavy FPI buyingRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 06 February, 2026 | 08:02 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
ELECDMBL
06 Feb 2026
+4.75(0%)
Nickel
06 Feb 2026
+2.68(0%)
Crude Oil Mini
06 Feb 2026
+1.95(0%)
Last Updated on: 06 February, 2026 | 08:02 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
GOLDTEN
06 Feb 2026
-0.06(0%)
Gold Petal
06 Feb 2026
-0.09(0%)
Copper
06 Feb 2026
-0.1(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.