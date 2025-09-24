iifl-logo

MCXBULLDEX

24 September, 2025
SymbolMCXBULLDEX
Last Traded Price26,999
Last Traded Date24-Sept-2025
UnitUNIT
Open26,999
Previous Close27,017
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-0.07
High26,999
Low-
Value (Rs)16,19,000
Volume (Nos)2
CategoryIndex
Open Interest2
Price Diff(Change)-18.00
Expiry Date26-Nov-2025

Top Stocks for Today - 25th September 2025
25 Sep 2025|06:57 AM

25 Sep 2025|06:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Polycab India, Tata Steel, Dalmia Bharat, etc.

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 25 September, 2025 | 04:35 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Lead Mini

25 Sep 2025

+1.44(0%)

Lead Mini

25 Sep 2025

+1.2(0%)

Nickel

25 Sep 2025

+0.8(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 25 September, 2025 | 04:35 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Gold Petal

25 Sep 2025

-0.02(0%)

Gold Petal

25 Sep 2025

-0.04(0%)

Zinc Mini

25 Sep 2025

-0.05(0%)

