NATGASMINI

12 June, 2025 | 09:22 PM
SymbolNATGASMINI
Last Traded Price330.8
Last Traded Date12-Jun-2025
UnitmmBtu
Open330.8
Previous Close318.1
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)3.99
High330.8
Low-
Value (Rs)82,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)12.70
Expiry Date28-Oct-2025

India’s Defence Stocks Surge as Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

13 Jun 2025|12:26 PM

Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Zen Technologies, and Cochin Shipyard saw their stock prices rise between 4% and 6% during Friday’s trade.

13 Jun 2025|06:37 AM

12 Jun 2025|01:36 PM

12 Jun 2025|09:12 AM

12 Jun 2025|06:12 AM

11 Jun 2025|01:21 PM

11 Jun 2025|06:51 AM

10 Jun 2025|02:39 PM

10 Jun 2025|06:43 AM

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 15 June, 2025 | 04:19 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Crude Oil Mini

15 Jun 2025

+8.96(0%)

Crude oil

15 Jun 2025

+8.88(0%)

Crude Oil Mini

15 Jun 2025

+8.7(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 15 June, 2025 | 04:19 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Lead

15 Jun 2025

-0.11(0%)

Alumini

15 Jun 2025

-0.14(0%)

Menthaoil

15 Jun 2025

-0.18(0%)

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
