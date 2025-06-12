Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Zen Technologies, and Cochin Shipyard saw their stock prices rise between 4% and 6% during Friday’s trade.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 15 June, 2025 | 04:19 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
15 Jun 2025
+8.96(0%)
15 Jun 2025
+8.88(0%)
15 Jun 2025
+8.7(0%)
Last Updated on: 15 June, 2025 | 04:19 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.