January 2026 marked a shift in mutual fund trends as passive funds — driven by strong inflows into gold and silver ETFs dominated overall flows. Debt funds saw a post-quarter revival, hybrid funds gained traction, and active equity inflows moderated at elevated market levels.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 25 February, 2026 | 09:34 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
ELECDMBL
25 Feb 2026
+5.17(0%)
ELECDMBL
25 Feb 2026
+3.61(0%)
25 Feb 2026
+3.02(0%)
Last Updated on: 25 February, 2026 | 09:34 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Alumini
25 Feb 2026
-0.01(0%)
Gold Guinea
25 Feb 2026
-0.02(0%)
Crude oil
25 Feb 2026
-0.08(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.