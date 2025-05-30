iifl-logo
30 May, 2025 | 10:48 PM
SymbolSILVER
Last Traded Price99,972
Last Traded Date30-May-2025
UnitKGS
Open1,00,169
Previous Close1,00,398
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-0.24
High1,01,000
Low-
Value (Rs)11,73,41,000
Volume (Nos)39
CategoryBullion
Open Interest111
Price Diff(Change)-245.00
Expiry Date05-Dec-2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 30, 2025

30 May 2025|02:26 PM

Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.

Indian indices may start muted on May 30, 2025

30 May 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 30th May 2025

30 May 2025|06:09 AM

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on May 29, 2025

29 May 2025|02:07 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th May 2025

29 May 2025|06:56 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 28, 2025

28 May 2025|02:14 PM

Top Stocks for today - 28th May 2025

28 May 2025|06:58 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 27, 2025

27 May 2025|01:57 PM

Indian indices may open flat on May 27, 2025

27 May 2025|08:56 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 27th May 2025

27 May 2025|06:36 AM

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 31 May, 2025 | 10:37 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

NATGASMINI

31 May 2025

+1.53(0%)

NATGASMINI

31 May 2025

+1.47(0%)

Natural Gas

31 May 2025

+1.47(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 31 May, 2025 | 10:37 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

SilverMic Ahmedabad

31 May 2025

-0.02(0%)

Silver M

31 May 2025

-0.05(0%)

Silver M

31 May 2025

-0.06(0%)

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

