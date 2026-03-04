iifl-logo

04 March, 2026 | 11:13 AM
SymbolSILVERMIC
Last Traded Price3,03,292
Last Traded Date04-Mar-2026
UnitKGS
Open3,04,559
Previous Close3,01,544
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)2.06
High3,10,093
Low-
Value (Rs)1,16,88,000
Volume (Nos)38
CategoryBullion
Open Interest189
Price Diff(Change)6215.00
Expiry Date30-Nov-2026

How will the market open on Monday 2nd March 2026?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Mar 2026|06:30 AM

Indian equities are set for a cautious start as rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions weigh on global sentiment. While oil-sensitive sectors may face pressure, investors will watch whether volatility turns into opportunity or signals a deeper correction.

MCX Gainers MCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 04 March, 2026 | 06:18 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

MCXBULLDEX

04 Mar 2026

+2.99(0%)

Silver

04 Mar 2026

+2.39(0%)

Silver

04 Mar 2026

+2.36(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 04 March, 2026 | 06:18 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

GOLDTEN

04 Mar 2026

-0.07(0%)

Zinc

04 Mar 2026

-0.13(0%)

ELECDMBL

04 Mar 2026

-0.2(0%)

