28 August, 2025 | 11:26 AM
SymbolZINC
Last Traded Price268.85
Last Traded Date28-Aug-2025
UnitKGS
Open268.85
Previous Close271.85
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-1.10
High268.85
Low-
Value (Rs)13,44,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryMetals
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)-3.00
Expiry Date28-Nov-2025

Mukesh Ambani Confirms Reliance Jio IPO Plan; Listing Targeted by H1 2026

30 Aug 2025|12:40 PM

The IPO of Jio is expected to be one of the most closely watched listings in India’s capital markets, marking the next major milestone for Reliance in unlocking value across its businesses.

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 30 August, 2025 | 07:56 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

ELECDMBL

30 Aug 2025

+5.94(0%)

Zinc Mini

30 Aug 2025

+1.97(0%)

Zinc Mini

30 Aug 2025

+1.84(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 30 August, 2025 | 07:56 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

ELECDMBL

30 Aug 2025

-0.26(0%)

Copper

30 Aug 2025

-0.78(0%)

Cardamom

30 Aug 2025

-1.76(0%)

