Board approved:- Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval. The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division/ split from the shareholders through postal ballot electronic voting process and will be intimated in due course. Approved the alteration of Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares, subject to shareholders approval. Approved the Postal Ballot Notice to be issued to the shareholders for obtaining their approval for the proposed sub-division/ split of equity shares and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Company Appointed M/s. Mehta and Mehta, Practicing Company Secretaries (ICSI Unique Code P1996MH007500) as the Scrutinisers for conducting the said postal ballot electronic voting process The notice of Record Date for sub-division/ split of equity shares is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/12/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that COCHIN SHIPYARD LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE COCHIN SHIPYARD LTD (540678) RECORD DATE 10/01/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/01/2024 DR-693/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE704P01017 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/01/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.12.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Cochin Shipyard Limited (COCHINSHIP) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. January 10, 2024. Symbol COCHINSHIP Company Name Cochin Shipyard Limited New ISIN INE704P01025 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., January 10, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 04.01.2024)