Cochin Shipyard Ltd Split

Cochin Shipyard CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split7 Nov 202310 Jan 202410 Jan 2024105
Board approved:- Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval. The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division/ split from the shareholders through postal ballot electronic voting process and will be intimated in due course. Approved the alteration of Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares, subject to shareholders approval. Approved the Postal Ballot Notice to be issued to the shareholders for obtaining their approval for the proposed sub-division/ split of equity shares and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Company Appointed M/s. Mehta and Mehta, Practicing Company Secretaries (ICSI Unique Code P1996MH007500) as the Scrutinisers for conducting the said postal ballot electronic voting process The notice of Record Date for sub-division/ split of equity shares is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/12/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that COCHIN SHIPYARD LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE COCHIN SHIPYARD LTD (540678) RECORD DATE 10/01/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/01/2024 DR-693/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE704P01017 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/01/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.12.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Cochin Shipyard Limited (COCHINSHIP) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. January 10, 2024. Symbol COCHINSHIP Company Name Cochin Shipyard Limited New ISIN INE704P01025 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., January 10, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 04.01.2024)

Cochin Shipyard: Related News

Adani Ports Taps Cochin Shipyard for ₹450 Crore Tug Deal

Adani Ports Taps Cochin Shipyard for ₹450 Crore Tug Deal

29 Dec 2024|11:29 PM

The new order brings the total tug orders for Adani Ports to 13, aimed at modernizing the fleet to ensure efficient and reliable port operations.

Cochin Shipyard Partners with Seatrium for Jack-Up Rig Solutions in India

Cochin Shipyard Partners with Seatrium for Jack-Up Rig Solutions in India

25 Nov 2024|12:03 AM

The Memorandum of Understanding primarily pertains to designing as well as delivering critical equipment for jack-up rigs customized for the Indian market.

Cochin Shipyard Reports 4% Profit Rise in Q2

Cochin Shipyard Reports 4% Profit Rise in Q2

11 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share (80%) for FY25, with a record date set for November 20, 2024, and payment expected by December 6, 2024.

Cochin Shipyard slips ~5% as OFS opens at a 5% discount

Cochin Shipyard slips ~5% as OFS opens at a 5% discount

16 Oct 2024|12:35 PM

As of September 30, the company has an order book of ₹22,500 Crore and an order pipeline for shipbuilding projects of ₹7,820 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

