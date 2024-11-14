iifl-logo-icon 1
Dilip Buildcon Ltd Dividend

420.45
(-0.27%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:19:59 AM

Dilip Buildcon CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend10 May 202417 Sep 2024-110Final
Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 10, 2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs.1/- (10%) per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Dilip Buildcon: Related News

Dilip Buildcon's Q2 net profit shoots four-fold

Dilip Buildcon’s Q2 net profit shoots four-fold

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

Dilip Buildcon recorded an exceptional gain of ₹158.4 Crore in the second quarter, up from ₹89.3 Crore in the same time the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Dilip Buildcon consortium emerges L1 bidder for BharatNet project

Dilip Buildcon consortium emerges L1 bidder for BharatNet project

13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the corporation will earn a 10-year maintenance contract for it.

Read More
