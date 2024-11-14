Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 10, 2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs.1/- (10%) per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24.