|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 10, 2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs.1/- (10%) per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24.
