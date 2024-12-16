This is to inform that the Board at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, recommended the following for approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting: (a) a final dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up (150%) for the Financial Year 2022-23, which shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of its approval. Further information in this regard including record date etc. shall be submitted with the concerned Stock Exchanges in due course; (b) the sub-division/ stock split of existing 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up. The Record Date for the purpose of sub-division of equity shares shall be Friday, the 29th September, 2023, if sub-division is approved by the shareholders at AGM. The Record Date for the purpose of sub-division of equity shares shall be Friday, the 29th September, 2023, if sub-division is approved by the shareholders at AGM. Announcement attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LTD (541154) RECORD DATE 29.09.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 29/09/2023 DR-624/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE066F01012 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 29/09/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.09.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. September 29, 2023. Symbol HAL Company Name Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd New ISIN INE066F01020 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., September 29, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.09.2023) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20230912-13 dated September 12, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LTD (541154) New ISIN No. INE066F01020 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 29-09-2023 (DR-624/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.09.2023) Ex Dated Revised 29.09.2023 to 28.09.2023 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.09.2023) Announcement as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2023)