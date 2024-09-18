|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|19 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|2.5
|25
|Interim
|The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia, declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) (25 %) per equity share (face value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of payment of Interim Dividend is Thursday, March 28, 2024 and the said Interim Dividend will be credited/dispatched on or before April 17, 2024.
