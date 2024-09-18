iifl-logo-icon 1
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd Dividend

743.8
(-1.19%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:59:59 PM

SBI Cards CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend19 Mar 202428 Mar 202428 Mar 20242.525Interim
The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia, declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) (25 %) per equity share (face value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of payment of Interim Dividend is Thursday, March 28, 2024 and the said Interim Dividend will be credited/dispatched on or before April 17, 2024.

18 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The company stated that funds will be raised through private placement in one or more tranches over a set time period.

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

