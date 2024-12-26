The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 8/- per share (800%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Re.1/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs. 380 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and / or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on 19th March 2024, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose. The dividend payment will made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02.00 P.M. and concluded at 02.35 P.M.