Date
Event

Dec 06, 2025

Consumer Credit m/m

Dec 05, 2025

Employment Change

Dec 05, 2025

Foreign Currency Reserves

Dec 05, 2025

Final Employment Change q/q

Blogs

Q2FY26 results see better sales growth, but tepid profit growth

A sharp fall in other income in Q2FY26 led to the net profit growth taking a hit in the quarter

28 Nov 2025|02:09 PM

How mutual fund AUM grew in terms of 3-year CAGR?

We normally look at MFs in terms of short term, so here is a longer term look at how AUM has grown

28 Nov 2025|11:09 AM

Foreign Investment Flows – Equity Inflows Improve

Overall, the week witnessed amongst the highest equity inflows in ten weeks, indicating a shift toward equities amid supportive macro cues.

26 Nov 2025|02:54 PM

Top News

Top Stocks for Today - 28th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movements today: Adani Enterprises, Tata Consultancy, Wipro, etc.

28 Nov 2025|09:27 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 26th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharti Airtel, Indian Overseas Bank, NCC, etc.

26 Nov 2025|07:17 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 25th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharat Electronics, Surya Roshni, HUDCO, etc.

25 Nov 2025|06:32 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 24th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consultancy, etc.

24 Nov 2025|07:54 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 21st November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Hyundai Motor, JSW Energy, etc.

21 Nov 2025|06:53 AM

