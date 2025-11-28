Date
Event
Dec 06, 2025
Consumer Credit m/m
Dec 05, 2025
Employment Change
Dec 05, 2025
Foreign Currency Reserves
Dec 05, 2025
Final Employment Change q/q
Invest wise with Expert advice
A sharp fall in other income in Q2FY26 led to the net profit growth taking a hit in the quarter
28 Nov 2025|02:09 PM
We normally look at MFs in terms of short term, so here is a longer term look at how AUM has grown
28 Nov 2025|11:09 AM
Overall, the week witnessed amongst the highest equity inflows in ten weeks, indicating a shift toward equities amid supportive macro cues.
26 Nov 2025|02:54 PM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movements today: Adani Enterprises, Tata Consultancy, Wipro, etc.
28 Nov 2025|09:27 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharti Airtel, Indian Overseas Bank, NCC, etc.
26 Nov 2025|07:17 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharat Electronics, Surya Roshni, HUDCO, etc.
25 Nov 2025|06:32 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consultancy, etc.
24 Nov 2025|07:54 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Hyundai Motor, JSW Energy, etc.
21 Nov 2025|06:53 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.