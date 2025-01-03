₹2,901.75
(5.19)(0.17%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹2,895.86
Prev. Close
₹2,896.56
Market Cap.
₹12,64,957.14
Div Yield
0.34
PE
67.9
PB
67.9
₹2,891.59
₹2,914.58
Performance
One Week (%)
1.85
One Month (%)
-1.61
One Year (%)
27.69
YTD (%)
12.18
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd
1,930
1,948.2
1,871.8
461
HFCL Ltd
114.35
116.35
113.8
3,86,945
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
51.61
53.4
50.9
6,97,231
Tata Communications Ltd
1,734.35
1,758.7
1,732.55
2,891
ITI Ltd
457.25
457.25
379.5
40,37,871
Optiemus Infracom Ltd
769.2
780.65
749.65
65,240
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,493
1,511.9
1,468
8,727
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,594
1,615
1,594
1,64,310
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
79.39
82.17
77.59
9,06,127
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
117.05
118.6
116.2
70,421
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
422.5
427.95
418.2
74,825
Tejas Networks Ltd
1,199
1,220
1,193
15,000
Indus Towers Ltd
343.3
352.3
342.6
1,36,519
Suyog Telematics Ltd
1,813
1,830.7
1,781.45
2,537
Route Mobile Ltd
1,398.95
1,411.25
1,393.6
3,381
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
