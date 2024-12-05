iifl-logo-icon 1
NBCC's HSCC Secures Major ₹600 Crore Deals for Health Projects

5 Dec 2024 , 04:52 PM

NBCC (India) Ltd. recently said that wholly-owned subsidiary HSCC (India) Ltd, has bagged orders of ₹ 600 crore from Maharashtra’s National Health Mission. This includes the development and operating of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackery Aapla Dawakhana in Maharashtra for ₹259.35 crore.

The second order is for setting up Radiation Oncology Units (Radiotherapy Units) in District Jalna, Ratnagiri, Baramati, and Dharashiv, which would be executed on a turnkey basis. In the National Stock Exchange, shares of NBCC Ltd closed at ₹103.18,which is a 3.13% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 100% in the last one year, and 19% in the last six months.

For NBCC (India) Ltd financial performance, the company witnessed a growth of 52.8% in net profit at ₹125.1 crore as against ₹81.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter also registered an uptick, standing at ₹2,458.7 crore. Ebitda for the quarter improved by 4.6% to ₹100 cr.
However, the eb integrating margin declined slightly and it narrowed by 50 bps from 4.6% to 4.1% y-o-y.

NBCC issues a 1:2 bonus issue declared in August. It said that shareholders will be eligible to receive one bonus share for every two shares they hold. October 7 was the record date for the same. It marked the company’s first bonus issue since 2017.

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

